Titan Re-Ups With RCR for 2025

Titan Risk Solutions will again be a sponsor of Richard Childress Racing in 2025, RCR announced Nov. 25.

The company will sponsor RCR in both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Austin Dillon will carry Titan’s colors in the Cup Series, while Jesse Love and Austin Hill have Titan sponsorship in the Xfinity Series.

The exact races for each team with Titan sponsorship were not announced.

“Titan Risk Solutions offers a dynamic platform of insurance, safety compliance, and driver training within the trucking industry,” Torrey Galida, president of RCR, said in a team release. “Their one-stop solution is a great fit for a number of our industry partners. We’re couldn’t be happier to continue working with Tim and everyone at Titan Risk Solutions, and to have the opportunity to help them achieve their business goals.”

Dillon scored one win, one top five and five top 10s in 2024 in the Cup Series. In Xfinity, Hill had four wins, 11 top fives and 20 top 10s, while Love earned one win, seven top fives and 18 top 10s.