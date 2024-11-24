George Russell Wins in Las Vegas, Max Verstappen Clinches Title

George Russell drove a commanding race from pole position to win Saturday’s (Nov. 23) Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, his second win of 2024 and the third of his career. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen finished fifth to secure his fourth consecutive World Championship.

Lewis Hamilton finished second with Carlos Sainz completing the podium in third place. Verstappen’s title rival, Lando Norris, finished sixth.

“It’s been a dream of a weekend,” Russell told Terry Crews and Jenson Button after the race. “I don’t know how we’ve been so quick but I’m just riding this wave right now.

“I was just waiting for something to happen. The two races I’ve been on pole before it’s always been chaos; rain, dry and always something happening. Last race in Brazil with the red flag. So I’m like ‘I feel confident here, I’ve got a good gap’ but I’m just waiting for something to happen and it didn’t. I’m just so, so happy right now.”

Charles Leclerc finished fourth after battling with teammate Sainz throughout the race. Oscar Piastri crossed the finish line in seventh with Nico Hulkenberg, Yuki Tsunoda and Sergio Perez rounding out the points-paying positions.

Hamilton made a late charge for the lead after the final round of pit stops and, for some time, ran a pace that would have allowed him to catch and challenge Russell for the win, his third of 2024 if he had passed his teammate. However, Hamilton’s pace eventually fell below the threshold to catch Russell and the seven-time champion had to settle for second.

Pierre Gasly was first to retire from the race with engine issues on lap 16, bringing a disappointing and premature conclusion to the race he qualified third for in impressive fashion. Alexander Albon likewise retired with power unit issues that were causing his Williams to overheat.

Piastri was noted for making a false start when the lights went out and was later assessed a five-second time penalty en route to his seventh-place finish.

The Ferrari teammates were embroiled in a bit of confusion regarding team orders, with Sainz apparently ignoring instructions to refrain from overtaking Leclerc, leading to Leclerc finishing fourth.

Leclerc was livid after the race and made his frustrations clear to his team over the radio.

The penultimate round of the 2024 season will be held at the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar. The Qatar Grand Prix Sprint will kick off at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 29 with the Grand Prix taking place Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. ET.