Travis Mack Moves to Legacy As John Hunter Nemechek’s Crew Chief

Travis Mack is John Hunter Nemechek‘s new crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series, Legacy Motor Club announced Nov. 19.

Mack moves to the No. 42 after most recently working at Kaulig Racing as its technical director and crew chief of the No. 16.

“I’m looking forward to helping Legacy Motor Club build something great,” Mack said in a team release. “There are a lot of talented people here at Legacy MC. I worked with Jimmie (Johnson, co-owner/driver) at Hendrick Motorsports, and I know his work ethic and determination – so his vision for the Club is really exciting, and I’m ready to get to work.”

Nemechek earned four top 10s in 2024, his first season in Legacy’s No. 42.