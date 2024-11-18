Tanner Gray Staying With TRICON for 2025

Tanner Gray will be back in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for 2025 with TRICON Garage, TRICON announced Nov. 18.

Gray stays with the No. 15, which he’s driven full time since 2020.

In 2024, Gray earned five top 10s and finished 13th in points.

He’s the second driver announced to the TRICON stable for 2025, following Corey Heim, who’ll also be back with the team in its No. 11.