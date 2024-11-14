Penske Purchases Long Beach GP

The Grand Prix of Long Beach is officially under new ownership.
Announced on Nov. 14, Penske Entertainment has acquired the GP Association of Long Beach for the 2025 event and beyond.
The upcoming 2025 date marks the 50th running of the event, and the purchase keeps the event in the NTT IndyCar Series stable for years to come.
“We’re incredibly proud to be the new stewards of this cherished and iconic event,” Roger Penske said in a release. “This is the most historic and prestigious street circuit race in North America, and we’re excited to work with Jim Michaelian and his great team in Long Beach to ensure continued success and growth over the long term.
“This race and its loyal fans matter so much to everyone across the INDYCAR community, and we’re looking forward to a very special 50th anniversary celebration this April, as well.”
The three-day 50th edition of the Grand Prix of Long Beach is scheduled for Sunday, April 13, with live broadcast on FOX.
About the author
Chase began working with Frontstretch in the spring of 2023 as a news writer, while also helping fill in for other columns as needed. Chase is now the main writer and reporter for Frontstretch.com's CARS Tour coverage, a role which began late in 2023. Aside from racing, some of Chase's other hobbies include time in the outdoors hunting and fishing, and keeping up with all things Philadelphia sports related.
I want to see NASCAR race here to get back into the SoCal market.