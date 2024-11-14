Parker Retzlaff Won’t Return to JAR

Parker Retzlaff will have a change of scenery in 2025.

The 21-year-old Wisconsin native announced Nov. 14 that he will not return to Jordan Anderson Racing next season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“As my sophomore season in the Xfinity Series comes to an end, I am announcing that I will not be returning to Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport in 2025,” Retzlaff said in a statement. “I can’t thank Jordan Anderson and John Bommarito for giving me my first full-time opportunity to race in the Xfinity Series and for allowing me to chase my dream.

“Thank you to all my sponsors, team members and supporters for all your encouragement while driving the 31 these last two years.”

In two seasons with the team, Retzlaff scored two poles, 12 top 10s and two top fives.

In 2024, JAR fielded two full-time teams for Retzlaff and Jeb Burton, plus a part-time entry.

Burton’s status with the team for 2025 has not yet been announced.