NASCAR on TV this week
Happy Hour: NASCAR’s Flaky Format & Joey Logano’s Legacy

Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Dalton Hopkins

On this episode of Frontstretch Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins and Michael Massie are joined by Toby Christie from TobyChristie.com and Racing America to discuss the heavily criticized NASCAR Cup Series championship by Joey Logano.

The quartet question how legitimate the current NASCAR playoff system is and preach about what changes need to be made. They also dive into what Logano’s legacy is after he became just the 10th driver in Cup history to win a third title.

Sunday (Nov. 10) marked the final race for both Stewart-Haas Racing and Martin Truex Jr.‘s full-time career. The guys reflect on both and talk about how both were overshadowed on Sunday.

The gang also chooses which issue they want to see fixed most in the offseason between the playoff format, scheduling and officiating.

Justin Allgaier‘s winning of the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship on Saturday was a very popular one in the garage and NASCAR fanbase. The guys decide if that is the best feel-good championship in the current format or if there are others that beat it out.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts. Stay tuned for next week’s episode, which will feature the 2024 Happy Hour Awards.

About the author

Trey Lyle
Podcast Director

A Graduate of Virginia Tech in Sports Media and Analytics, Trey Lyle has been covering NASCAR since 2021 as the producer of the Fast Lane with Ed Lane on VTRN Sports 93.3 FM in Lynchburg, Va.

Trey joined FS in 2023 to cohost Happy Hour and help out on the podcast front as the producer for Brining the Heat with Bryan Nolen. Now, he oversees the entire podcast operation for Frontstretch.

 

Content Director

Michael Massie joined Frontstretch in 2017 and has served as the Content Director since 2020. Massie, a Richmond, Va., native, has covered NASCAR, IndyCar, SRX and the CARS Tour. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad and Green Bay Packers minority owner can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies and Packers.

Content Director

Dalton Hopkins began writing for Frontstretch in April 2021. Currently, he is the lead writer for the weekly Thinkin' Out Loud column, co-host of the Happy Hour podcast, and one of our lead reporters. Beforehand, he wrote for IMSA shortly after graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2019. Simultaneously, he also serves as a Captain in the US Army.

Follow Dalton on Twitter @PitLaneCPT

Peterpiper

Joey Logano has the ability to make it count when it matters. He’s like a hound on a hit tract. Not a Logano fan but when he moved ahead when the 48 was penalized I said there’s your champion.

