On this episode of Frontstretch Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins and Michael Massie are joined by Toby Christie from TobyChristie.com and Racing America to discuss the heavily criticized NASCAR Cup Series championship by Joey Logano.

The quartet question how legitimate the current NASCAR playoff system is and preach about what changes need to be made. They also dive into what Logano’s legacy is after he became just the 10th driver in Cup history to win a third title.

Sunday (Nov. 10) marked the final race for both Stewart-Haas Racing and Martin Truex Jr.‘s full-time career. The guys reflect on both and talk about how both were overshadowed on Sunday.

The gang also chooses which issue they want to see fixed most in the offseason between the playoff format, scheduling and officiating.

Justin Allgaier‘s winning of the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship on Saturday was a very popular one in the garage and NASCAR fanbase. The guys decide if that is the best feel-good championship in the current format or if there are others that beat it out.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts. Stay tuned for next week’s episode, which will feature the 2024 Happy Hour Awards.