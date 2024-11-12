23XI, FRM File Appeal of Denial of Preliminary Injunction

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports will appeal the denial of their preliminary injunction in their lawsuit against NASCAR, per court documents filed Nov. 12.

Representatives for the two NASCAR Cup Series teams formally filed a notice of appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals, submitted by the teams’ attorney, Jeffrey Kessler, and law firm Winston & Strawn LLP.

23XI and FRM are appealing last week’s denial of the preliminary injunction that would’ve allowed the two organizations to continue competing in the Cup Series in 2025 as chartered teams.

In a Nov. 8 ruling denying the injunction, the court said that the teams had not sufficiently proven claims that they would be adversely affected by non-chartered status in 2025.

23XI and FRM are suing NASCAR for what they deem antitrust and anticompetitive practices by the sanctioning body with regards to its charter system.