Jimmie Johnson Plans Cup Return in 2025

Jimmie Johnson will be back in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025.

After putting forth one of his best weekends of 2024 — a qualifying effort of 23rd on Saturday (Nov. 9) and a 26th-place finish at Phoenix Raceway the next day in the Cup season finale — Johnson confirmed that he will race in 2025.

“Yep, I’ll definitely be in the car next year, just don’t know how many (races),” Johnson said after the event.

When asked if he knew what races he’d compete in, Johnson said it was still being determined and that he was “talking with Carvana now; it looks like we’ll have at least a couple races with them.”

In October, Johnson told Dalton Hopkins of Frontstretch that he had thought about his 2025 plans but that Legacy Motor Club “is trying to make sure it’s not costing the team anything, it’s not hurting the No. 42 or No. 43. We don’t have it put together yet, but it’ll be a few times, at least.”

Johnson ran nine Cup races in 2024, easily clearing the three starts he made in 2023 upon his return to the sport. Johnson had retired from full-time competition after the 2020 season, moving into the IndyCar Series for a two-year run.

The seven-time Cup champion has run Legacy’s third car, the No. 84, when he has driven.

His 26th-place result at Phoenix was the best in the 12 races he’s run the No. 84 thus far, eclipsing a 28th-place result in three other events earlier this season.