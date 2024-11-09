‘I Could Very Clearly See Race Manipulation’: Christopher Bell Speaks Out On NASCAR Championship 4 Exclusion

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Christopher Bell didn’t sugarcoat any of his thoughts on last Sunday’s (Nov. 3) controversial finish at Martinsville Speedway. Frustration has turned to fury a week later about how everything went down, and Bell made sure to let everyone know in a heated Saturday afternoon press conference at Phoenix Raceway.

“I feel cheated,” Bell said. “I feel cheated out of a championship or out of a chance to compete for a championship.”

After getting left out of NASCAR’s final round heavyweight fight, Bell came out of the gate throwing punches. He started the presser by reiterating a belief that his last-lap wall ride at Martinsville — which garnered a penalty that eliminated him from the Championship 4 — was perfectly legal.

“I hate calling the last lap a move, because it was not a move,” Bell said. “My intentions were never to ride the wall. I didn’t gain an advantage riding the wall, so it was not a move. I don’t believe that I broke the rule.”

NASCAR rules that William Byron will advance to the Championship 4 over Christopher Bell for a safety violation (wall ride).



Here is what happened on the last lap at Martinsville: https://t.co/lH1WDUkRem pic.twitter.com/drhRKLvdbD — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) November 3, 2024

But the source of Bell’s anger came from the controversial Martinsville finish, going as far to say that his race was “fixed” by an opposing manufacturer.

“It all stems from what happened with 15 or 20 to go, whenever the race got fixed and manipulated by Chevrolet,” Bell, a Toyota driver, said. “That forced our hands to do what we did, and ultimately it forced me into a mistake on the last lap to get into the wall. I feel like I should never have been in that position. Had the race been run fairly, the No. 24 car would have lost enough spots to get me into the final race.”

Ahead of Bell, William Byron was holding on for dear life, running sixth during the closing laps. Bell would have had enough points to advance to the Championship 4 had the No. 24 car lost one more spot.

“I was not aware of the point situation until the closing laps, and I was informed, with probably 20 or 25 to go, that the No. 24 was bleeding positions,” Bell said. “And it appeared at that point that we were going to be fine and make it on points.”

Instead, the Chevys of Austin Dillon and Ross Chastain put themselves in a double-file formation behind Byron, effectively serving as a blockade to prevent any cars from passing the No. 24. NASCAR reviewed radio communications and ruled that their actions were worthy of a penalty that was handed out by NASCAR on Tuesday (Nov. 5). No drivers were suspended but some of the actions included crew chief suspensions, fines, and the loss of both driver and owner points.

From his vantage point, Bell caught on quickly, saying he already realized what was going on well before the race ended.

“As the run continued, I actually got visuals on the No. 24 car and saw him backing the field up,” Bell said. “And then it was probably 10 to go when I realized what was going on and that the No. 24 was indeed done bleeding positions.

“I could very clearly see the race manipulation and race fixing that was going on.”

Notably, Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 23XI Racing team were also penalized by NASCAR, as it appeared that Wallace had significantly slowed in the final three laps, which allowed Bell to pass him in the final two turns.

But Bell ultimately views the situation — and the belief that he was cheated out of a chance at the championship — through the lens of what would’ve happened had zero teams committed infractions in the closing laps.

“We shouldn’t have ever been in that spot in the first place, and that is what I go back to,” Bell said. “If the race had been run fairly, there would not have been any manipulation on either side. Our hands were forced by hands of our other competitors.”

Now at Phoenix, armed with the chance to win his fourth Cup race of the season and the 10th of his career, it’s a somber, bittersweet and puzzling mix of emotions for Bell as the 2024 season comes to a close.

“No matter how it goes, you want to do well, and we’re going to put our best foot forward to do well,” he said. “But if we do well and have a successful weekend, then it’s going to be even more of a bummer and a disappointment.

“It’s a very perplexing feeling going into this weekend, and [a feeling] that I hope that I never have to experience again.”

Follow Stephen Stumpf on X at @stephen_stumpf