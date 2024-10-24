This week, NASCAR historians around the world were jumping for joy at the news of Bobby Allison officially earning his 85th career NASCAR Cup Series win.

Most fans familiar with the story have long recognized Allison as an 85-time winner, but NASCAR itself officially recognized the victory, updating the record books to reflect the win. That moves Allison into sole possession of fourth on the all-time wins list, which is big because it breaks the tie he had with longtime rival Darrell Waltrip, who sits at 84 wins and moves down into fifth on the list.

Today, NASCAR announces its recognition of Bobby Allison as the official winner of the 1971 NASCAR Cup Series race at Bowman Gray Stadium.



Allison, who drove a Grand American car to victory that day, now counts this win toward his NASCAR Cup total, bringing him to 85 career… pic.twitter.com/SJbT5QYirh — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 23, 2024

For those unfamiliar with the story, Allison won the 1971 Myers Brothers 250 at Bowman Gray Stadium, but because he was driving a Grand American car instead of a Grand National car (back then NASCAR combined the two series at times for bigger fields), NASCAR disallowed the victory.

With the announcement that Bowman Gray is returning to the NASCAR schedule to host the Busch Light Clash in 2025, it wouldn’t have been surprising if there were renewed talks about the controversy. NASCAR and Bowman Gray could’ve had the desire to rectify the situation before returning to the quarter-mile so fans wouldn’t bring it up yet again.

As my colleague Luken Glover stated, it only took 53 years, but NASCAR and Bowman Gray finally acknowledged Allison as the winner.

The awarding of Allison’s 85th win has also led viewers to renew pleas for certain races where a winner was disqualified to have those wins restored to the original winner. Such instances include wins as recently 2018 and as old as 1990.

With NASCAR rightfully awarding Bobby Allison his Bowman Gray victory, I have a few more requests



Regan Smith, Talladega 2008

Darrell Waltrip, North Wilkesboro 1990

Ricky Rudd, Sonoma 1991

Robby Gordon, Montreal 2007 — Hank Lee (@hanklee89) October 23, 2024

With that being said



Regan Smith Talladega 2008

Brennan Poole Talladega 2016

Justin Haley Daytona 2018

Erik Jones Talladega 2020



Should be the correct winners https://t.co/12TczE51nm — Menard Bros 🏈🏀⚽️⚾️🏎️ (@That1MenardFan) October 23, 2024

Will Erik Jones get his 2020 fall Talladega race win and will Joey Logano get his 2024 Spring race Richmond win? — ThatRacingFan (@ThatRacingFan87) October 23, 2024

Some of those not-victories include Regan Smith’s 2008 victory at Talladega Superspeedway, where Smith was penalized for going below the yellow line on the final lap despite evidence he may have been forced by Tony Stewart. Stewart was credited with the win, and Smith was relegated to the last car on the lead lap. The win would have been the first in Smith’s Cup career.

A similar situation occurred in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2018, this time at Daytona International Speedway. With a huge run off of turn 4, Justin Haley made a bold three-wide move below Kyle Larson and Elliott Sadler to win the race. However, his left-side tires dipped ever so slightly below the yellow line and Larson (who beat Sadler to the line) was awarded the win.

Other issues fans have called into question are Sonoma Raceway in 1991, where Ricky Rudd was black flagged from the win for spinning Davey Allison, and North Wilkesboro Speedway in 1990, where Brett Bodine won amid a scoring controversy in which Waltrip believed he should have won the race (which would be his 85th win).

At Talladega in 2016, Brennan Poole made it back to the finish line first for what would’ve been the first Xfinity win of his career. However, it was determined that the caution came out before Poole got back to the stripe, and Sadler (who was involved in the last-lap wreck that brought out the caution) was awarded the win based on when the caution came out.

There are numerous other victories some would like to see restored. If Allison got his win back, surely that means NASCAR will start righting its past wrongs … right?

Well, I hate to be the one to burst anyone’s bubble, but Allison will likely be the only driver to get a win restored — at least, the only one any time soon.

Allison’s Bowman Gray victory is a very special circumstance, as it has long been dubbed The Race That Nobody Won. Allison’s victory was disallowed, yes, but second-place Richard Petty did not inherit the race win as if Allison was disqualified. Up until Wednesday, the race was the only one in NASCAR history that was recorded without a winner.

What happened to Allison was only a restoration of the official recognition of his victory. He has always been the first-place finisher of the race.

It’s different than the situations that befell Haley, Rudd, Smith, Poole, Waltrip and more. In the final results, none of those guys finished first. To go back and change those results would take time, as others’ win totals would have to change, points would have to be updated, etc.

The update to the points might be the bigger issue. Each and every race has an impact on the championship, and some are bigger than others. Drivers raced for the title based on the way the points were at the time. Sure, it might be one or three points (depending on the system utilized at the time), but such a snowball effect could drastically change that season’s points, and suddenly the drivers who finished second in the title now wish they had those races back to change their strategy of points racing.

The same is true today with the advent of playoff racing. One point could be all the difference in someone advancing through the playoffs. Should finishing results be changed in the playoff era (such as the 2020 YellaWood 500), what’s to say there’s a shift in points in the fallout of the change actually eliminated a driver who advanced? Then we’re talking about potentially altering champions.

NASCAR, like all sports, makes officiating errors — anyone who has watched at all this season would know that. Bad calls are going to happen, and some calls, no matter how upsetting they are, are bound to happen.

Yes, I’m sure there are many who want to see Smith receive that Talladega win, or Haley that Daytona victory. But the decision to recognize Allison’s 1971 triumph is a completely different situation where the winner of the race simply didn’t receive credit. It does not and will not serve as any kind of catalyst toward getting those other results changed.

The focus here should be that this decision was rectified in the first place. It was absurd that we went 53 years with no winner in racing, a sport that always has a winner. Allison deserved the credit for his 85th win, and now he’s got it.

Let’s not use this as an opportunity to try to get other results that stemmed from penalties or scoring errors changed.