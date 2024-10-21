Joey Logano secured a fuel mileage win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday (Oct. 20) amid a whole host of problems impacting playoff drivers, not the least of which was Tyler Reddick barrel-rolling once on the frontstretch early on.

Adam Cheek is joined by Tom Blackburn to discuss if next week’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway is a must-win for Reddick to make the Championship 4, as well as the chaos that unfolded in Sin City.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Adam Cheek Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, he covered sports there and later spent a year and a half as a sports host on 910 the Fan in Richmond, VA. He's freelanced for Richmond Magazine and the Richmond Times-Dispatch and also hosts the Adam Cheek's Sports Week podcast. Adam has followed racing since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.