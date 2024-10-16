Here’s Who’s Performing & Appearing at Las Vegas

If you’re looking to relax, things only get more pressure packed as the NASCAR season begins to wrap up. The intensity only picks up this weekend when both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series commence the Round of 8 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Four drivers from each series will continue their path to Phoenix Raceway for the ultimate prize, while four others hope this weekend isn’t the beginning of the end of their title hopes. And with everything on the line, Las Vegas is the perfect place for drivers to go all in and punch their ticket to Phoenix.

They say what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but plenty of action will roar loudly this weekend. That includes a star-studded list of dignitaries, who will only add to the excitement and atmosphere of the weekend.

Honorary Starters

WWE superstars Rey Mysterio and Braun Strowman will be on hand to wave the green flag for the South Point 400. Mysterio has been inducted into multiple wrestling Halls of Fame, and he is an 11-time WWE champion. Strowman is a four-time WWE champion, nicknamed The Monster of All Monsters.

Grand Marshal

UNLV Rebels head football coach Barry Odom will give the command to fire the engines for the Cup race. Odom is a second-year coach at UNLV, where he was named the Mountain West Coach of the Year last season, as well as being nominated for national coach of the year. He also led his team to the Mountain West Conference Championship game. In September, he led the Rebels to their first national ranking in program history, and the team currently sits at 5-1 on the year, one of the best starts in school history.

Honorary Pace Car Driver

Las Vegas native and Olympic swimmer Katie Grimes will swap the water for the race track when she leads the field as the honorary pace car driver for the South Point 400. The 18-year-old competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics, earning a silver medal in the women’s 400-meter individual medley.

“God Bless the USA”

What is “God Bless the USA” without its original songwriter and legendary artist, Lee Greenwood? The 81-year-old will perform the song ahead of the Round of 8 kickoff race. The GRAMMY-winning singer used to work for South Point owner Michael Gaughan during a time when he also recorded his first charting single.

Navy Week

The United States Navy will play a crucial part in pre-race ceremonies for the South Point 400. The Navy Parachute Team, dubbed the Leap Frogs, will take to the skies and land in the track prior to the Cup race.

The Navy Band Northwest will take to the stage to energize the crowd with the pre-race concert, performing a variety of genres.

Then, 2nd Class Elizabeth Wetzel will perform the national anthem before the Cup drivers fire their engines. Wetzel is a member of the Navy Band Northwest, and she worked as an elementary teacher while training for the Navy.