Entry List: 2024 Ambetter Health 302

With four races to go in the season, the NASCAR Xfinity Series makes its way to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where there are 38 cars for 38 spots.

No cars will fail to qualify, barring any entry list changes.

JJ Yeley is driving the No. 14 for SS-Green Light Racing. The team has not announced a driver for its second entry, the No. 07.

Kaulig Racing taps Daniel Dye for its No. 10 entry. He’s making his ninth Xfinity start of the season.

The Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 returns to the hands of Taylor Gray after Josh Bilicki raced the car at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

Corey Heim is in the No. 26 for Sam Hunt Racing.

The No. 35 for Joey Gase Motorsports will be driven by Akinori Ogata this week. It’s his third Xfinity race of 2024. Joey Gase is in the organization’s second entry, the No. 53.

Garrett Smithley is piloting the No. 45 for Alpha Prime Racing. It’s his fifth start in this car.

Mike Harmon Racing’s No. 74 will compete, though a driver has not yet been announced.

DGM Racing has Kyle Weatherman back in its No. 91 after he skipped the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

The 2024 Ambetter Health 302 will take place Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race can be seen on The CW.