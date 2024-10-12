Shane van Gisbergen Wins 1st Cup Pole at Charlotte ROVAL

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Shane van Gisbergen won his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL for the Bank of America ROVAL 400.
The pole, coming in his 12th Cup start, came with a speed of 99.246 mph.
The New Zealander won the Xfinity pole hours before the Cup qualifying session, sweeping the poles for both series this weekend.
Regular-season champion Tyler Reddick qualified second with a speed of 99.177 mph for 23XI Racing in the No. 45 Toyota.
Last year’s winner AJ Allmendinger will line up third, the second Kaulig Racing Chevrolet in the top three. The Team Penske Fords of Joey Logano and Austin Cindric completed the top five.
Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace and William Byron rounded out the top 10.
All drivers qualified, as 38 cars are entered.
Cup Charlotte ROVAL Qualifying Results
The green flag for the final race of the Round of 12 will wave tomorrow, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m. ET. Broadcasting will be provided by NBC.
