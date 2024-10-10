Weekend Primer: Bank of America ROVAL 400

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series return to the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL — complete with a new configuration — for the Round of 12 cutoff. Only five races remain for each series this season, and only eight drivers will be left fighting for a championship.

Without further ado, here’s all the news, standings and statistics you need to know as we head into the homestretch at NASCAR’s home base.

Round of 12 Standings (1 Race Until Elimination)

Rank Driver Points Cut line 1 William Byron 3122 ADV 2 Christopher Bell 3105 +57 3 Kyle Larson 3100 +52 4 Denny Hamlin 3078 +30 5 Alex Bowman 3074 +26 6 Ryan Blaney 3073 +25 7 Tyler Reddick 3062 +14 8 Chase Elliott 3061 +13 9 Joey Logano 3048 -13 10 Daniel Suarez 3041 -20 11 Austin Cindric 3032 -29 12 Chase Briscoe 3029 -32

The Playoff Consolation Standings

Rank Driver Points Difference 13 Ty Gibbs 2144 14 Martin Truex Jr. 2130 -14 15 Brad Keselowski 2104 -40 16 Harrison Burton 2048 -96

Best of the Rest

Rank Driver Points Difference 17 Ross Chastain 812 18 Chris Buescher 810 -2 19 Bubba Wallace 789 -23 20 Kyle Busch 684 -128

Quick Track Facts: Charlotte ROVAL

First Cup race: 2018

Last reconfigured: 2024

Length: 2.28 miles

Number of turns: 17

Banking: 24 degrees (oval turns), 5 degrees (oval straights)

Pit road speed limit: 40 mph

Charlotte ROVAL By the Numbers

Defending Winner: AJ Allmendinger

Most Wins: Chase Elliott (2)

Most Top Fives: Kyle Busch (3)

Most Top 10s: Alex Bowman & Joey Logano (5)

Most Poles: William Byron, Joey Logano & Tyler Reddick (1)

Most Laps Led: Chase Elliott (109)

Most Laps Led, Non-Winner: William Byron (80)

Best Average Finish (min. 5 starts): Chase Elliott (five starts, 6.4 average finish)

Former Charlotte ROVAL Winners in the field: Chase Elliott (2), AJ Allmendinger (1), Christopher Bell (1), Ryan Blaney (1), Kyle Larson (1)

Playoff Driver Statistics at Charlotte ROVAL

Xfinity Series

Defending Race Winner: Sam Mayer

Playoff Standings (1 Race Before Elimination):

Entry Lists

Cup: 38 entries, 40 spots

Notables: Shane van Gisbergen (Kaulig No. 13*), Kaz Grala (RWR No. 15), AJ Allmendinger (No. 16), Josh Bilicki (MBM No. 66*)

* Unchartered car

Xfinity: 38 entries, 38 spots

Notables: Josh Bilicki (JGR No. 19), Aric Almirola (JGR No. 20), Ed Jones (SHR No. 26), Austin Green (JAR No. 32), Connor Mosack (JRM No. 88)

Where to Watch

Saturday, Oct. 12

10 a.m. ET — Xfinity Series Practice (USA Network)

11 a.m. ET — Xfinity Series Qualifying (USA Network)

12:30 p.m. ET — Cup Series Practice (USA Network)

2 p.m. ET — Cup Series Qualifying (USA Network)

4 p.m. ET — Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 (67 laps, 152.8 miles) (the CW)

Sunday, Oct. 13

2 p.m. ET — Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 (109 laps, 248.5 miles) (NBC)

Recent News

Mayer was disqualified from last weekend’s race at Talladega after failing post-race inspection. JR Motorsports appealed, but the disqualification stands.

Ryan Sieg and Kyle Sieg will be swapping Xfinity seats for the rest of the season, starting at the ROVAL. Ryan Sieg will drive the No. 28 to improve its position in Xfinity owners’ points, while Kyle will slide over to the No. 39.

The Charlotte ROVAL has a new configuration in select turns. The most notable changes include a new hairpin turn 7, a wider turn radius for turn 1 and a tighter backstretch chicane.