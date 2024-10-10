Weekend Primer: Bank of America ROVAL 400

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series return to the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL — complete with a new configuration — for the Round of 12 cutoff. Only five races remain for each series this season, and only eight drivers will be left fighting for a championship.
Without further ado, here’s all the news, standings and statistics you need to know as we head into the homestretch at NASCAR’s home base.
Round of 12 Standings (1 Race Until Elimination)
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|Cut line
|1
|William Byron
|3122
|ADV
|2
|Christopher Bell
|3105
|+57
|3
|Kyle Larson
|3100
|+52
|4
|Denny Hamlin
|3078
|+30
|5
|Alex Bowman
|3074
|+26
|6
|Ryan Blaney
|3073
|+25
|7
|Tyler Reddick
|3062
|+14
|8
|Chase Elliott
|3061
|+13
|9
|Joey Logano
|3048
|-13
|10
|Daniel Suarez
|3041
|-20
|11
|Austin Cindric
|3032
|-29
|12
|Chase Briscoe
|3029
|-32
The Playoff Consolation Standings
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|Difference
|13
|Ty Gibbs
|2144
|14
|Martin Truex Jr.
|2130
|-14
|15
|Brad Keselowski
|2104
|-40
|16
|Harrison Burton
|2048
|-96
Best of the Rest
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|Difference
|17
|Ross Chastain
|812
|18
|Chris Buescher
|810
|-2
|19
|Bubba Wallace
|789
|-23
|20
|Kyle Busch
|684
|-128
Quick Track Facts: Charlotte ROVAL
First Cup race: 2018
Last reconfigured: 2024
Length: 2.28 miles
Number of turns: 17
Banking: 24 degrees (oval turns), 5 degrees (oval straights)
Pit road speed limit: 40 mph
Charlotte ROVAL By the Numbers
Defending Winner: AJ Allmendinger
Most Wins: Chase Elliott (2)
Most Top Fives: Kyle Busch (3)
Most Top 10s: Alex Bowman & Joey Logano (5)
Most Poles: William Byron, Joey Logano & Tyler Reddick (1)
Most Laps Led: Chase Elliott (109)
Most Laps Led, Non-Winner: William Byron (80)
Best Average Finish (min. 5 starts): Chase Elliott (five starts, 6.4 average finish)
Former Charlotte ROVAL Winners in the field: Chase Elliott (2), AJ Allmendinger (1), Christopher Bell (1), Ryan Blaney (1), Kyle Larson (1)
Playoff Driver Statistics at Charlotte ROVAL
Xfinity Series
Defending Race Winner: Sam Mayer
Playoff Standings (1 Race Before Elimination):
- Sammy Smith (WIN)
- Chandler Smith (+64)
- Cole Custer (+37)
- Austin Hill (+37)
- Sheldon Creed (+32)
- Jesse Love (+22)
- Riley Herbst (+20)
- AJ Allmendinger (+7)
- Justin Allgaier (-7)
- Shane van Gisbergen (-10)
- Sam Mayer (-13)
- Parker Kligerman (-16)
Entry Lists
Cup: 38 entries, 40 spots
Notables: Shane van Gisbergen (Kaulig No. 13*), Kaz Grala (RWR No. 15), AJ Allmendinger (No. 16), Josh Bilicki (MBM No. 66*)
* Unchartered car
Xfinity: 38 entries, 38 spots
Notables: Josh Bilicki (JGR No. 19), Aric Almirola (JGR No. 20), Ed Jones (SHR No. 26), Austin Green (JAR No. 32), Connor Mosack (JRM No. 88)
Where to Watch
Saturday, Oct. 12
10 a.m. ET — Xfinity Series Practice (USA Network)
11 a.m. ET — Xfinity Series Qualifying (USA Network)
12:30 p.m. ET — Cup Series Practice (USA Network)
2 p.m. ET — Cup Series Qualifying (USA Network)
4 p.m. ET — Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 (67 laps, 152.8 miles) (the CW)
Sunday, Oct. 13
2 p.m. ET — Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 (109 laps, 248.5 miles) (NBC)
Recent News
- Mayer was disqualified from last weekend’s race at Talladega after failing post-race inspection. JR Motorsports appealed, but the disqualification stands.
- Ryan Sieg and Kyle Sieg will be swapping Xfinity seats for the rest of the season, starting at the ROVAL. Ryan Sieg will drive the No. 28 to improve its position in Xfinity owners’ points, while Kyle will slide over to the No. 39.
- The Charlotte ROVAL has a new configuration in select turns. The most notable changes include a new hairpin turn 7, a wider turn radius for turn 1 and a tighter backstretch chicane.
