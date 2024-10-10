NASCAR on TV this week
Weekend Primer: Bank of America ROVAL 400

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series return to the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL — complete with a new configuration — for the Round of 12 cutoff. Only five races remain for each series this season, and only eight drivers will be left fighting for a championship.

Without further ado, here’s all the news, standings and statistics you need to know as we head into the homestretch at NASCAR’s home base.

Round of 12 Standings (1 Race Until Elimination)

RankDriverPointsCut line
1William Byron3122ADV
2Christopher Bell3105+57
3Kyle Larson3100+52
4Denny Hamlin3078+30
5Alex Bowman3074+26
6Ryan Blaney3073+25
7Tyler Reddick3062+14
8Chase Elliott3061+13
9Joey Logano3048-13
10Daniel Suarez3041-20
11Austin Cindric3032-29
12Chase Briscoe3029-32

The Playoff Consolation Standings

RankDriverPointsDifference
13Ty Gibbs2144
14Martin Truex Jr.2130-14
15Brad Keselowski2104-40
16Harrison Burton2048-96

Best of the Rest

RankDriverPointsDifference
17Ross Chastain812
18Chris Buescher810-2
19Bubba Wallace789-23
20Kyle Busch684-128

Quick Track Facts: Charlotte ROVAL

First Cup race: 2018

Last reconfigured: 2024

Length: 2.28 miles

Number of turns: 17

Banking: 24 degrees (oval turns), 5 degrees (oval straights)

Pit road speed limit: 40 mph

Charlotte ROVAL By the Numbers

Defending Winner: AJ Allmendinger

Most Wins: Chase Elliott (2)

Most Top Fives: Kyle Busch (3)

Most Top 10sAlex Bowman & Joey Logano (5)

Most Poles: William Byron, Joey Logano & Tyler Reddick (1)

Most Laps Led: Chase Elliott (109)

Most Laps Led, Non-Winner: William Byron (80)

Best Average Finish (min. 5 starts): Chase Elliott (five starts, 6.4 average finish)

Former Charlotte ROVAL Winners in the field: Chase Elliott (2), AJ Allmendinger (1), Christopher Bell (1), Ryan Blaney (1), Kyle Larson (1)

Playoff Driver Statistics at Charlotte ROVAL

Xfinity Series

Defending Race Winner: Sam Mayer

Playoff Standings (1 Race Before Elimination):

Entry Lists

Cup: 38 entries, 40 spots

Notables: Shane van Gisbergen (Kaulig No. 13*), Kaz Grala (RWR No. 15), AJ Allmendinger (No. 16), Josh Bilicki (MBM No. 66*)

* Unchartered car

Xfinity: 38 entries, 38 spots

Notables: Josh Bilicki (JGR No. 19), Aric Almirola (JGR No. 20), Ed Jones (SHR No. 26), Austin Green (JAR No. 32), Connor Mosack (JRM No. 88)

Where to Watch

Saturday, Oct. 12

10 a.m. ET — Xfinity Series Practice (USA Network)

11 a.m. ET — Xfinity Series Qualifying (USA Network)

12:30 p.m. ET — Cup Series Practice (USA Network)

2 p.m. ET — Cup Series Qualifying (USA Network)

4 p.m. ET — Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 (67 laps, 152.8 miles) (the CW)

Sunday, Oct. 13

2 p.m. ET — Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 (109 laps, 248.5 miles) (NBC)

Recent News

  • Mayer was disqualified from last weekend’s race at Talladega after failing post-race inspection. JR Motorsports appealed, but the disqualification stands.
  • Ryan Sieg and Kyle Sieg will be swapping Xfinity seats for the rest of the season, starting at the ROVAL. Ryan Sieg will drive the No. 28 to improve its position in Xfinity owners’ points, while Kyle will slide over to the No. 39.
  • The Charlotte ROVAL has a new configuration in select turns. The most notable changes include a new hairpin turn 7, a wider turn radius for turn 1 and a tighter backstretch chicane.
