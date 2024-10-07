Entry List: 2024 Bank of America ROVAL 400

The NASCAR Cup Series head to the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL to end the Round of 12, and there are 38 cars for 40 positions.

All cars will start the race, barring any entry list changes.

Kaulig Racing has Shane van Gisbergen in its No. 13 and AJ Allmendinger in its No. 16 for the ROVAL. The drivers swap numbers after last week’s race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Kaz Grala returns to the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing. It’s his 21st Cup race of 2024.

MBM Motorsports continues its partial schedule with Josh Bilicki piloting the No. 66.

The 2024 Bank of America ROVAL 400 will happen Sunday, Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. ET. You can watch the race on NBC.