Entry List: 2024 Drive for the Cure 250

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL for its final road course race of the season, and 38 cars are fighting for 38 spots
No cars will fail to qualify, barring any entry list changes.
SS-Green Light Racing has two road ringers in its two entries this week. Sage Karam is driving the No. 07 and Nathan Byrd is wheeling the No. 14.
Josh Bilicki makes his second start in the No. 19 for Joe Gibbs Racing. He finished 12th at Portland International Raceway in the car.
For the fifth time in 2024, Ed Jones is driving for Sam Hunt Racing. It’s his third race in the No. 26.
Jordan Anderson Racing’s third entry, the No. 32, returns to the hands of Austin Green in his usual partnership with Peterson Racing Group.
Thomas Annunziata will drive the No. 35 for Joey Gase Motorsports.
The No. 45 for Alpha Prime Racing has Brad Perez behind the wheel for the third time this year.
Preston Pardus is in the No. 50 for his family’s team, Pardus Racing, Inc. His best finish of the season is 25th at Sonoma Raceway.
JR Motorsports taps Connor Mosack for its No. 88 entry. It’s Mosack’s second start of 2024.
Alex Labbe and Dawson Cram are piloting DGM Racing’s Nos. 91 and 92 cars, respectively. Kyle Weatherman, who has run the full season for DGM, is not entered.
Xfinity Charlotte ROVAL Entry List
The 2024 Drive for the Cure 250 will take place Saturday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. ET. The race can be seen on The CW.
