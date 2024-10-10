Toyota Partners With Haas in F1 Return

Toyota has officially announced that it is returning to Formula 1, partnering with Haas F1 team in a multi-year technical partnership.

The Japanese automaker had previously competed in F1 as a works team from 2002 to 2009. It scored no wins, 13 podiums and a best finish of fourth in the 2005 constructor standings.

Unlike its previous foray into F1, Toyota will only be “providing design, technical and manufacturing services” through Toyota GAZOO Racing to the Haas team, foregoing direct team ownership. Ferrari will also continue to supply engines for Haas.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Enters Technical Partnership with TOYOTA GAZOO Racing 🏁



Under the new multi-year agreement both parties will share expertise and knowledge, as well as resources 🤝



With TOYOTA GAZOO Racing providing design, technical and manufacturing services, while… pic.twitter.com/jvL0Epkm8Z — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) October 11, 2024

“To have a world leader in the automotive sector support and work alongside our organization, while seeking to develop and accelerate their own technical and engineering expertise — it’s simply a partnership with obvious benefits on both sides,” said Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu in a press release. “The ability to tap into the resources and knowledge base available at Toyota GAZOO Racing, while benefiting from their technical and manufacturing processes, will be instrumental in our own development and our clear desire to further increase our competitiveness in Formula 1.

“In return we offer a platform for Toyota GAZOO Racing to fully utilize and subsequently advance their in-house engineering capabilities.”

“We are pleased to announce that MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and Toyota GAZOO Racing have concluded a basic agreement to enter a technical partnership such as Haas vehicle development,” said Tomoya Takahashi, the president of GAZOO racing also by way of a press release. “By competing alongside MoneyGram Haas F1 Team at the pinnacle of motorsports, we aim to cultivate drivers, engineers, and mechanics while strengthening the capabilities of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and Toyota GAZOO Racing, and we desire to contribute to motorsports and the automotive industry.”

This news is not expected to effect the Haas Factory Team in NASCAR, which will be fielding Fords in Cup Series and Xfinity Series competition next season.

Haas is currently seventh in constructor standings for the 2024 F1 season. Nico Hulkenberg, who will be racing for Sauber next season, is its highest ranked driver, standing 10th with 24 points. Kevin Magnussen is in 17th in the final year for this driver lineup for Haas, as Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman have already been confirmed for 2025.