NASCAR Community Rallying Together to Support Hurricane Helene Relief

Much of the NASCAR and motorsports communities are coming together in support of various relief efforts after Hurricane Helene went through the Southeastern U.S.

The storm affected parts of Georgia, Northern Florida, Eastern Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and the Carolinas. Some of the hardest hits were in Asheville, N.C., and other small towns in North Carolina.

With many NASCAR teams located in these areas, several are collecting supplies, transporting supplies or donating funds to causes that help. Below are just some of the ones who have posted on social media about their efforts to support those in need.

The devastation seen today was unreal in Western North Carolina Thanks to @Starlink for providing these Black Mountain residents with the first contact they’ve had with their families in days thanks @elonmusk for a great thing pic.twitter.com/07EujpjpGZ — Greg Biffle (@gbiffle) September 30, 2024

Biffle has been using helicopters to bring in essentials and aid those in need. Starlink and other companies have also pitched in to help.

Joe Gibbs Racing

THANK YOU for all of these donations! Just a little over an hour left until the JGR hauler leaves! We will be accepting more donations in the meantime! pic.twitter.com/2lreAcA3DG — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) October 1, 2024

JGR was accepting water, nonperishable food and tarps to assist those affected by the hurricane.

JR Motorsports & zMAX CARS Tour

This week, @JRMotorsports and @CARSTour are collecting donations for Hurricane Helene Relief as our continued thoughts are with those affected by the storm.



We invite fans to drop off supplies at our front lobby or retail store by end of day Wednesday, October 2.



JR… pic.twitter.com/znVR3rvUaR — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) October 1, 2024

JRM and the CARS Tour are collecting various supplies, with the team matching all supply donations.

Kaulig Racing

Im so proud of what our @KauligRacing employees and fans have donated so far.



We’re accepting donations at our bottom shop and will be for the next week. pic.twitter.com/6sgBXWNVcb — Chris Rice (@C_Rice1) October 1, 2024

Kaulig Racing is also accepting donations of toiletries, water and other supplies at its shop.

Trackhouse Racing

Responding today with @TeamTrackhouse and Aerial Recovery to Asheville ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/yxEwlbZLbp — Justin Marks (@JustinMarksTH) October 1, 2024

Trackhouse team co-owner Justin Marks went to Asheville with Aerial Recovery to support relief efforts.

23XI Racing

Donations can be dropped off at Airspeed from 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM today through this Friday October 4!



Drop off location📍: 12311 Airspeed Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078 https://t.co/pxKNie13Js — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) October 1, 2024

23XI is also gathering donations at its shop. Additionally, co-owner Michael Jordan and the team are donating $500,000 each to the NC Disaster Relief Fund as well as Second Harvest of Metrolina.

Long line of people volunteering in Statesville, NC at the airport to shuttle supplies into Appalachia area.



Thinking about you all, hope this helps. pic.twitter.com/TR79uiI7VM — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) September 30, 2024

Keselowski brought supplies that will go to the Appalachia area.

🙏🏼Our hearts go out to all those affected from the recent hurricane and the @JoeyLoganoFDN will be donating $250,000 to help in relief efforts. $25,000 is already sent to the @ConvoyofHope, as we know from years of experience working together, they are a great organization to… pic.twitter.com/hwbS95TcLk — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) October 1, 2024

Logano and the Joey Logano Foundation are pledging $250,000 for the hurricane relief efforts in the Western Carolinas.

Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway will be serving as a drop-off location for supplies during the upcoming race weekend to support Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in our NASCAR communities. Donations will be routed to families in need in affected areas. Donations can be dropped off… pic.twitter.com/QKMm8by7AT — Talladega Superspeedway (@TALLADEGA) October 1, 2024

Talladega will be a drop-off location this weekend for food, bottled water, diapers and wipes.

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Speedway officials at Charlotte Motor Speedway are holding a relief drive and accepting bottled water, non-perishable foods and baby diapers/wipes.

Bristol Motor Speedway

🚨EVACUEES WELCOME!🚨



The Speedway’s Medallion campground is located off Hwy 394 just minutes off of Interstate 81. pic.twitter.com/4t5yO4hUpO — Bristol Motor Speedway (@ItsBristolBaby) September 30, 2024

BMS has opened its campgrounds for evacuees. It also helped the National Guard load water onto its trucks.

BREAKING: Bristol Motor Speedway will serve as the Northeast Tennessee Disaster Relief Center in the aftermath of the devastating flooding from Hurricane Helene.



The property, starting Thursday at 8 AM EST, will be a major donation and collection site, provide workspace for the… pic.twitter.com/JZoOEwAzGC — Bristol Motor Speedway (@ItsBristolBaby) October 2, 2024

More recently, it’s become a donation collection site as well as offering a space for the logistics and search and rescue teams.

North Wilkesboro Speedway

Similar to CMS, North Wilkesboro is also collecting donations at its track.

Martinsville Speedway

To help with the relief efforts for Hurricane Helene, we are collecting cases of bottled water this Friday at our new track office. Our friends at Gods Pit Crew will be delivering the water to those in need. We thank you for your support in advance and our thoughts are with all… pic.twitter.com/x1H22DBXiS — Martinsville Speedway (@MartinsvilleSwy) October 1, 2024

Martinsville is accepting donations of bottled water, which will be delivered by God’s Pit Crew to those in need.

Darlington Raceway

In efforts to help those affected by Hurricane Helene, we dropped off some items that will be distributed to those in upstate South Carolina and western North Carolina. Our thoughts are with all those affected. pic.twitter.com/g2EostUTzA — Darlington Raceway (@TooToughToTame) October 1, 2024

Darlington brought some items that will head to those affected in the Carolinas.

Join us for a special Tracks Laps for Charity for Hurricane Helene Relief Thursday October 10th from 5pm-7pm. All proceeds will benefit @RedCrossSC to support those affected by the hurricane. We will also be accepting donations of water, hygiene products, and baby products. pic.twitter.com/FPsNPw73md — Darlington Raceway (@TooToughToTame) October 2, 2024

Additionally, it’s hosting a track laps for charity, supporting the American Red Cross.

I am devastated to see the impact Hurricane Helene had on our beautiful state of North Carolina. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. #NCstrong



ALL PROCEEDS from each tee sold will be donated to the NC Disaster Relief Fund and will be matched by me.



👕:… pic.twitter.com/Yp4EsfurnV — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) October 2, 2024

Stenhouse is selling T-shirts, and all proceeds go to the NC Disaster Relief Fund. He’ll match the amount as well.

JTG Daugherty Racing

JTG Daugherty brought in some pallets of supplies, including water, to the CMS drop off.

Don’t forget to also help the cats & dogs 🙏🏼 will be dropping off pet food at @CLTMotorSpdwy today. Any dog & cat supplies are also welcome!!! 🐶🐱 pic.twitter.com/3W6wOLwYjo — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) October 2, 2024

Suarez is bringing dog and cat food to Charlotte.

Who knows… but if it’s for the cause I’m in. I will start off by already raising to $20 per one not ate. — Connor Hall (@connorhallweb) October 2, 2024

Hall has offered to eat hot dogs to help raise money for hurricane relief.

Hendrick Motorsports

Well alrighty @Daniel_SuarezG just dropped off a car load of much needed dog food @CLTMotorSpdwy the response from the NASCAR world is awesome. @TeamHendrick also delivered an entire of trailer of supplies. #HurricaneHeleneRelief pic.twitter.com/8Uv6S8vSGv — Doug Rice (@Riceman61) October 2, 2024

Per Performance Racing Network’s Doug Rice, Hendrick Motorsports brought a trailer of supplies to the Charlotte track.

Together with @HendrickCars, @SonicAutomotive and @CLTMotorSpdwy, we are pledging a combined $2 million to Samaritan's Purse in support of Hurricane Helene relief efforts.



To make a gift and learn about volunteering, please visit: https://t.co/c5gliCZiLP pic.twitter.com/FS1GxNwBY5 — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) October 7, 2024

On Oct. 7, the team announced it’s joining Hendrick Automotive Group, Sonic Automotive and Speedway Motorsports for a collective donation of $2 million to Samaritan’s Purse.

RFK Racing

Yesterday, we made a trip to Asheville with a hauler full of food, water, and supplies for the community. ❤️



We were able to drop off several pallets of supplies to the Buncombe County Emergency Management in Asheville, and Anchor Baptist Church in Pigsah Forest.



We must give a… pic.twitter.com/mPmniF7Bd5 — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) October 4, 2024

RFK brought a hauler full of food, water and supplies to Asheville. Chris Buescher, Jordan Anderson Racing, SS-Green Light Racing and others helped to fill the hauler.

Team Penske

Supporting our neighbors in the wake of Hurricane Helene. pic.twitter.com/9Y4FPuzgY5 — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) October 4, 2024

Team Penske and its affiliated companies are donating a total of $1 million to Samaritan’s Purse to help the hurricane relief efforts.

Richard Childress Racing

RCR has been accepting donations at the RCR Museum and Team Store.

If you’d like to help, you can donate to Operation Airdrop.