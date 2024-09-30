Entry List: 2024 Love’s RV Stop 225

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series opens its second round of the playoffs at Talladega Superspeedway, and 38 trucks are vying for 36 positions.

Two trucks will fail to qualify, barring any entry list changes.

William Sawalich is in the No. 1 for TRICON Garage. This is Sawalich’s first superspeedway start, as he turns 18 on Oct. 3.

The No. 02 for Young’s Motorsports is in the hands of Keith McGee this week. It’s his first start with the organization.

Cory Roper is driving the No. 04 for his own team, Roper Racing. If he qualifies, he’ll be making his second race of the year.

Norm Benning Racing is back, and Norm Benning is behind the wheel of the No. 6. It’s his second attempt of 2024 after he failed to qualify at the Milwaukee Mile.

After Connor Mosack drove the Spire Motorsports No. 7 at Kansas Speedway, Connor Zilisch is racing the truck at Talladega. It’s the first superspeedway start for the 18-year-old standout.

Hattori Racing Enterprises is attempting its latest race of 2024, and the team has tapped Johnny Sauter to drive its No. 16.

Floridian Motorsports returns to the track, with Mason Maggio piloting the No. 21 this week.

Jason White is in the No. 22 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

FDNY Racing returns to the track for the third time this season with Bryan Dauzat as its driver. The No. 28 is looking to improve on its ninth-place effort in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Making his first attempt of 2024 is Danny Bohn. He’s in the No. 44 for Niece Motorsports.

Henderson Motorsports won at Talladega with Parker Kligerman in 2017, and it’s looking to do so a second time, this time with Stefan Parsons driving the No. 75.

Ryan Reed is back, and he’s in the No. 91 for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing. It’s his first Truck start of 2024.

Clay Greenfield is attempting the race in the No. 95 for his own team, GK Racing. It would be his first start of the season if he makes the show.

The 2024 Love’s RV Stop 225 will happen Friday, Oct. 4 at 4:30 p.m. ET, with coverage provided by FOX Sports 1.