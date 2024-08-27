NASCAR Returning to Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

NASCAR will return to Mexico City’s Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in 2025, it announced Aug. 27.

The race weekend includes the NASCAR Cup Series’ first points-paying race in Mexico as well as the first anywhere outside of the U.S.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will also return to the track as a companion event.

“This has been on our radar for a long time,” Ben Kennedy, NASCAR evp and chief venue and racing innovation officer, said in a release. “We’ve been talking about the continued iteration of our schedule, right? You can go back a few years, went to new markets like Nashville and Austin, Texas. We went to the Coliseum for the Clash. … We went to our first street race in downtown Chicago, and this is going to be another first for us in a lot of ways. This is going to be certainly a monumental event for us, the first time we’re going south of the border.”

The Xfinity Series will compete on June 14, 2025, followed by the Cup event on June 15.

The Mexico City track hosted the Xfinity Series for four races between 2005 and 2008. Each of the four winners of those events will make at least one Cup start in 2024: Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Juan Pablo Montoya and Kyle Busch. Truex is retiring from full-time Cup competition at the end of 2024.

NASCAR did not reveal any other schedule updates for the 2025 season. In 2024, the weekend hosted the Cup and Xfinity series at Iowa Speedway.