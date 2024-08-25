William Sawalich Goes Back-to-Back, Wins ARCA Race at Milwaukee

The No. 18 team is phenomenal at the Milwaukee Mile. Entering 2024, it won all three ARCA Menards Series races at the 1-mile track in Wisconsin. On Sunday (Aug. 25), it continued its winning ways with William Sawalich, who absolutely annihilated the field in his seventh win of 2024.

Sawalich excels at Milwaukee too. He won the pole and race there in 2023 and repeated that performance in ’24.

“Yeah, for sure, I mean we put in a lot of work to be good at places like this,” Sawalich told FOX Sports in victory lane. “We’ve been good here in the past, really good here last year. Had a real good Starkey Soundgear Toyota Camry today. I can’t thank my guys enough. Worked really hard to be good here. Led everything but one lap maybe. Really proud to be a part of that and be on this team.”

Connor Zilisch’s four-race national series winning streak ended as he wound up in second. By leading a lap and his runner-up result, he maintained his ARCA Menards Series East points lead as Milwaukee hosted a combination race featuring the national and East competitors.

“Yeah it’s just a lot to learn from,” Zilisch said. “If I ever come back here I’ll have some notes to look back on. This track’s really cool. There’s a lot you can do to move around and change the way you slow the car down, the way you exit the corner. So I had fun out there for 150 laps. Just trying to learn but it was pretty boring and it got slowed there throughout the race. Not much going on but still learned a lot and a lot to take away. Some days, like I said, are going to be like that and you’re not going to contend for the win. But I’m still thankful for my entire Pinnacle Racing Group team and everyone at Chevrolet, Silver Hare Racing, everyone who supports me. It’s been a really good year. We’ve got some races left and we’ll go get some more wins.”

Lavar Scott battled brake woes throughout the race and still finished third. Although Zilisch finished 4.675 seconds behind Sawalich, Scott trailed by 29.892 seconds.

Kris Wright and Lawless Alan rounded out the top five as the last two drivers to finish on the lead lap.

National series points leader Andres Perez finished sixth followed by Dean Thompson in seventh, Christian Rose in eighth, Gio Ruggiero in ninth and Marco Andretti in 10th.

The 150-lap race was very clean with only two minor incidents accompanying the halfway five-minute break caution.

Unfortunately, Venturini Motorsports teammates Ruggiero and Toni Breidinger were the two drivers who caused the cautions. Ruggiero wheeled his No. 20 to a ninth-place result but brought out the first caution when his Toyota encountered a right-front flat tire.

Breidinger endured a long weekend. She spun her No. 25 Toyota in practice, making contact with the wall, and therefore was unable to qualify. As a result, she started 22nd. Then in the race, less than 10 laps before the competition caution, she spun after contact from Rose.

Breidinger never quit though and managed an 11th-place run, three laps down.

Sawalich won back-to-back at Milwaukee and now has four straight main series wins, albeit while running part time due to being under age 18. Next stop for Sawalich? The DuQuoin State Fairgrounds. In the previous dirt track race of the ARCA season at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, Sawalich led all but one lap in his triumph there.

Yes, ARCA next heads to DuQuoin. The 1-mile dirt track will host the series on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET, with coverage provided by FOX Sports 1 and FloRacing.