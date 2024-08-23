Zane Smith Leaving Trackhouse After 2024

Zane Smith will move on from Trackhouse Racing after the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, Trackhouse announced Aug. 23.

Trackhouse and Smith have mutually agreed to part ways after the season ends.

He currently drives the No. 71 for Spire Motorsports in a partnership with Trackhouse.

“Obviously, I am disappointed that I’ve been put in a tough spot,” Smith said in a release. “I am diligently exploring quality driving opportunities and hope to quickly wrap up my plans for next year.”

Through 24 races, he has one top five and two top 10s. His best finish came at Nashville Superspeedway, where he came home second.

Spire’s current 2025 Cup lineup is made up of Michael McDowell and Carson Hocevar. Corey LaJoie will not return to the team next year.

Trackhouse, meanwhile, has Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain signed for 2025.