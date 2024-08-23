Chandler Smith Wins Rain-Shortened Xfinity Pole at Daytona

After just one round of NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying Friday, Aug. 23, it was Chandler Smith at the top of the scoring pylon as the rain began to fall at Daytona International Speedway.

With a speed of 181.19 mph, Smith scored the fourth pole of his Xfinity career and his first of 2024 with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Defending Daytona winner Austin Hill will start along side Smith on the front row.

Behind them, AJ Allmendinger, Joe Graf Jr. and Jesse Love make up the remainder of the top five.

Ryan Truex, Sheldon Creed, Riley Herbst, Anthony Alfredo and Josh Williams round out the top 10.

After getting caught between the gears during his qualifying lap, Sam Mayer was well of the pace and will start shotgun on the field. With 38 cars on the entry list, all cars made the field.

The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 23, at 7:30 p.m. ET, live on USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.