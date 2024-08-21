Parker Kligerman, Big Machine Penalized After Michigan

Parker Kligerman and Big Machine Racing were penalized following infractions during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway, NASCAR announced Aug. 21.

The No. 48 received a penalty for a pre-race violation concerning a modification to the spoiler.

Both Kligerman and the team were docked 20 points as a result of the infraction, as well as five playoff points.

Additionally, crew chief Patrick Donahue was fined $25,000.

Kligerman finished 11th at Michigan. In 2024, he has two top fives and nine top 10s.