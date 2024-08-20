The Pit Straight: IndyCar Delivered at Gateway, Mostly

Saturday’s (Aug. 17) Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway, commonly known as Gateway, produced some of the best racing the NTT IndyCar Series has seen in recent memory, but not without a few questionable moments.

This week, Tom Blackburn and Wyatt Watson once again return to The Pit Straight to discuss the racing product at the 1.25-mile oval, a curious case of officiating confusion on a late restart and the constant, maybe even exigent, phenomenon of Alex Palou‘s quiet consistency.



Many questions remain as the end of the season approaches, but at least a few can be answered in the aftermath of an incredible outing at Gateway.

