Sheldon Creed, Sam Mayer Joining Haas in 2025

Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer will compete for Haas Factory Team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025, Gene Haas announced Aug. 17.

Creed will be in the No. 00, while Mayer pilots the No. 41.

Haas announced in June that he’ll field two Xfinity teams and a Cup Series team after Stewart-Haas Racing revealed it will close at the end of the 2024 season. Cole Custer will drive the No. 41 in Cup with Aaron Kramer as crew chief.

In Xfinity, Creed moves over from Joe Gibbs Racing, while Mayer shifts from JR Motorsports.

“I’ve won in every division I’ve raced in and I feel like I’ve earned my place in the Xfinity Series, but that’s not enough. I want to win in the Xfinity Series,” Creed said in a release. “I watched what Cole Custer did last year on his way to the Xfinity Series championship and when I talked with him about the setup of the organization, everything he said resonated with me. I feel like Haas Factory Team is a place where I can succeed and where Sam and I can work together to win races and be championship contenders.”

“The Xfinity Series is a really great place to learn and grow and get yourself ready for the NASCAR Cup Series,” Mayer said. “Cup is my ultimate goal, and to really push myself to become the kind of driver who can succeed in Cup, I needed to get out of my comfort zone, challenge myself, and hone my race skills so that when that Cup moment comes, I’m ready. The Haas team got Cole Custer ready for his moment and it’s a place that will help get me and Sheldon ready for our moments.”

So far this year, Creed has nine top fives and 12 top 10s. In his Xfinity career, he’s earned 20 top fives and 41 top 10s. He’s also the 2020 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion.

Mayer, meanwhile, has six Xfinity victories, including two this season. He’s tallied 32 top fives and 54 top-10 finishes in his career.