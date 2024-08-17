Bowman Gray to Host Clash in 2025

The Clash will run at Bowman Gray Stadium in 2025, NASCAR announced Aug. 17.

It’ll be the first time since 1971 that the NASCAR Cup Series will run at Bowman Gray, albeit for an exhibition race.

For the last three years, the Clash was held at a quarter-mile oval inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Now, it’ll run at another 1/4-mile track in North Carolina.

Bowman Gray held 29 Cup events from 1958 through 1971, with Bobby Allison winning the last event there.

From 2011 to 2015, the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (now the ARCA Menards Series East) competed there, with Corey LaJoie and Ben Rhodes among the drivers that earned wins.

Denny Hamlin won the 2024 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

The Clash at Bowman Gray is scheduled to open the 2025 Cup Series season on Feb. 2, 2025.