Bowman Gray to Host Clash in 2025

The Clash will run at Bowman Gray Stadium in 2025, NASCAR announced Aug. 17.
It’ll be the first time since 1971 that the NASCAR Cup Series will run at Bowman Gray, albeit for an exhibition race.
For the last three years, the Clash was held at a quarter-mile oval inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Now, it’ll run at another 1/4-mile track in North Carolina.
Bowman Gray held 29 Cup events from 1958 through 1971, with Bobby Allison winning the last event there.
From 2011 to 2015, the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (now the ARCA Menards Series East) competed there, with Corey LaJoie and Ben Rhodes among the drivers that earned wins.
Denny Hamlin won the 2024 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.
The Clash at Bowman Gray is scheduled to open the 2025 Cup Series season on Feb. 2, 2025.
Joy joined Frontstretch in 2019 as a NASCAR DraftKings writer, expanding to news and iRacing coverage in 2020. She's currently an assistant editor and involved with photos, social media and news editing. A California native, Joy was raised watching motorsports and started watching NASCAR extensively in 2001. She earned her B.A. degree in Liberal Studies at California State University Bakersfield in 2010.
The brain trust in Daytona believes that Bowman-Gray on February 2nd will be short sleeves and t-shirts. They can’t possibly get it wrong, Can they? What will be the temperature for the tire test?
New Smyrna Speedway would have been a better choice Weather and proximity to Daytona for Speed Weeks
Never expect NA$CAR to make a logical decision! BTW the driver with the most wins at New Smyrna is Jr. Hanley with 50.
The legend lives on
I like the idea. Hopefully it’s a weekend that includes mods
The Modifieds should be the main show. Just like at New Hampshire. Real “race” cars!
Thought I saw that NASCAR bought the track.
Also, that Ben Kennedy has the words ‘Chief’ and ‘ Innovations ‘ on his business card these days.
They have literally destroyed the Clash the past 3yrs. It is nothing like what it was intended for. RIP NASCAR