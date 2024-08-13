Stock Car Scoop: Reacting to Last-Lap Rollercoaster at Richmond

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
In a wild finish for Sunday’s (August 12) Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, Austin Dillon punched his ticket into the NASCAR playoffs in a shocking upset after contact with Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin on the final lap.
Was Dillon playing within the rules, or did his actions on the final lap cross a line? Also, how did the option tires perform in their debut at Richmond?
Tino Pattigno and Wyatt Watson discuss in this week’s Stock Car Scoop.
Sure I can hate the player and his team, “wreck him” “wreck him”. Speaks volumes to me.
NASCAR needs butts in seats. Thank you Austin.