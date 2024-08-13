Happy Hour: Does Austin Dillon’s Actions Detrimental to NASCAR Force Change?

On this week’s Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Davey Segal are joined by Frontstretch‘s Mike Neff to talk the aftermath of a crazy NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.

The quartet break down Austin Dillon‘s maneuvers on the last lap that won him the Cook Out 400 and dive into if/how he should be penalized for wrecking Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin. The guys then call into question the win-and-in format that led Dillon to make those moves in order to win and get in the playoffs. Should anything change about the championship format?

Lost in the wild finish, Richmond was the first points race to feature option tires. The guys discuss if the option tire should come back or if NASCAR should shift to only running the soft tires at other tracks.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

