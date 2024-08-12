Entry List: 2024 Cabo Wabo 250

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns from three consecutive off weeks to Michigan International Speedway, where there are 39 cars for 38 spots.

One car will fail to qualify, barring any entry list changes.

SS-Green Light Racing continues its driver carousel in the Irish Hills with Patrick Emerling and Logan Bearden in the Nos. 07 and 14, respectively.

Lawless Alan will attempt his Xfinity debut in the No. 15 for AM Racing. Alan has made 69 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts since his first race in 2021.

Joe Gibbs Racing, like SSGLR, returns some familiar faces to its two rotating entries. Taylor Gray will drive the No. 19 and John Hunter Nemechek will pilot the No. 20.

Jeffrey Earnhardt reunites with Sam Hunt Racing behind the wheel of the No. 26. This is Earnhardt’s first Xfinity start since Talladega Superspeedway and third of the season.

Rette Jones Racing and Noah Gragson continue their partial schedule, with Gragson attempting his third start of the season in the No. 30 machine. Team and driver last raced at Nashville Superspeedway.

Alpha Prime Racing has Caesar Bacarella in its third entry, the No. 45. It’s Bacarella’s third attempt of 2024.

Attempting his Xfinity debut is Morgen Baird, driving the No. 53 in a second entry for Joey Gase Motorsports. This is Baird’s first attempt in the top three national divisions, as he has raced intermittently in the ARCA Menards Series since 2016.

The 2024 Cabo Wabo 250 will take place Saturday, Aug. 17, at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race can be seen on USA Network.