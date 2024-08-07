Juri Vips Running Portland for RLL

Juri Vips will return to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for the NTT IndyCar Series event at Portland International Raceway, RLL announced Aug. 7.

Vips will run a fourth entry, the No. 75, joining Graham Rahal, Pietro Fittipaldi and Christian Lundgaard at the Northwestern racetrack.

“I’m very grateful to the team for giving me this opportunity,” Vips said in a release. “I have been working closely with the team on the simulator program and it has been a year since I have been in the car, but I’m confident that the experience gained last year at Portland and Laguna Seca will help me to get up to speed quickly. It will still be a very big challenge and one I am very much looking forward to.”

Vips first joined the team in 2023 at Portland, finishing 18th. He then made a second start the following week at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

The Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland is set to run on Aug. 25 at 3 p.m. ET and airs on USA Network and streams on Peacock.