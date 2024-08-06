Holding a Pretty Wheel: Appreciate the Ridiculous Potential of Connor Zilisch While You Can

Serious question: Has there ever been a NASCAR prospect with a higher ceiling than 18-year-old Connor Zilisch?

At the same age where most of his peers are trying to get through their first semester of college, Zilisch is well on his way to becoming one of the most exciting drivers in all of racing.

If he decided to retire on the spot, he’d already have put together a career most drivers dream of. Wins in prestigious events such as the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring headline an impressive resume, and his stock-car acumen is seemingly unmatched in the current developmental ranks of NASCAR.

Zilisch has made six starts in the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East so far in 2024. His stat line across those races? Four wins (including three combined ARCA/ARCA East wins), six top fives and six top 10s. The numbers are gaudy on their own, but they’re even more impressive when you sit and watch the races themselves.

Perhaps the most telling performance of Zilisch’s young career thus far was his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut at Circuit of the Americas on March 23. After breaking the track record in qualifying en route to the pole position, Zilisch blew through the first corner in the race, setting him up for a long drive back to the front.

Most 17-year-olds put in pressure situations immediately buckle. Zilisch rose to the occasion, however, battling back for a fourth-place finish in a race where he passed more trucks than any other driver. His rookie mistake in the first turn likely stood between him and a trophy in his first NASCAR national series race.

While the focus surrounding Saturday’s (Aug. 10) Truck Series race at Richmond may revolve around the playoff cut line, Zilisch’s chance for redemption should be enough for any casual fan to take time out of their day and watch the 18-year-old put on a show.

Zilisch may have higher expectations placed on him than any driver ever in their second Truck Series start, but those high expectations are completely warranted. Few prospects sign with a legitimate Cup Series contender – as Zilisch did with Trackhouse Racing – before they have a full season in the Xfinity Series or Trucks. If you’re wondering why Zilisch is a rare outlier, take the time to watch him pilot the No. 7 Silverado around Richmond on Saturday night.

It wouldn’t at all be surprising to see Zilisch keep pace with the likes of Corey Heim, Christian Eckes and Ty Majeski on Saturday night. While it would be a tall task for the 18-year-old to beat the best the Truck Series has to offer in just his second start, he proved just how good his race craft really is in Austin.

The good news for Zilisch? He’s already shown that he can put his foot to the floor in qualifying trim, and at a track where it’s notoriously hard to pass, qualifying will be of the utmost importance. If Zilisch is able to secure a top-five starting spot for Saturday’s 250-lapper, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him battling for the lead soon after the green flag drops.

Regardless of how Zilisch performs in his first oval race in the Truck Series, one thing is clear: If there’s any driver that deserves to go the Ty Gibbs route and jump straight to the Xfinity Series full-time in 2025, it’s Zilisch. Many conversations have circulated around the garage area since his extremely impressive debut, but it’s finally time for him to put the gloves back on and give race fans an encore.

If Zilisch is full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2025, don’t be surprised if he once more copies Gibbs and is able to find a Cup Series ride by 2027 or 2028. Planning for the future can sometimes seem futile in a sport that changes by the second, but Zilisch appears to have the “it” factor that leaves team owners with their jaw on the floor.

If there’s one thing NASCAR fans excel at, it’s not appreciating what they have until it’s gone. I beg you, fellow fans, appreciate every lap that Connor Zilisch turns in a stock car, because it may be a while before we see a young driver of his caliber climb the ladder again.