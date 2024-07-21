‘Dumb Luck’, Wrong Restart Lane Deny Ryan Blaney at The Brickyard

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — As the laps ticked down during Sunday’s (July 21) 2024 Brickyard 400, NASCAR’s return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval was shaping up to be a showdown between Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson, with all three drivers on separate pit strategies.

Keselowski led, but he was running dangerously low on fuel; with the difficulties in passing all day, he was hoping for just enough fuel in the tank to score his second Brickyard 400 crown.

Blaney was second and had more fuel than Keselowski, but he still had to save fuel within the final 20 laps to make it to the finish. Third was Larson, who had no questions about fuel and roared from outside the top 15 and up to third, blowing by the cars that were forced to make an economy run to the finish.

The top three were all nose-to-tail and going all-out with two laps to go, but a Kyle Busch crash forced overtime and bunched the field right back together.

As the field entered the pivotal choose zone, Blaney elected to go to the outside of Keselowski, while Larson decided to tuck behind the No. 6 car in the second row. But Keselowski ran out of gas moments before the field took the green flag, and his exit to pit road promoted Larson to the front row of the restart.

.@keselowski runs out of fuel before the green!@dennyhamlin is caught in the pile-up on the restart! pic.twitter.com/bUHhZ0zzUP — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 21, 2024

It was a sequence of events that Blaney — who would have restarted on the inside had Keselowski pitted one lap earlier — was absolutely furious about.

A heated Ryan @Blaney:



🗣️ "There's no way they should've let that go green. That's ridiculous. They just GAVE it to him (Larson). It's f*cking over, I'm on the top. I ain't gonna win from the top. Gave it to f*cking golden boy. Son of a b*tch." — Davey Segal (@DaveyCenter) July 21, 2024

Blaney furious that Larson is the leader



"That's fucking bullshit. No fucking way. There is no fucking way he gets to jump up a row and I get fucking screwed because someone ran out of gas. That's fucking bullshit NASCAR and you fucking know it and something better change …… — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) July 21, 2024

Now with the preferred inside line, Larson capitalized on the sudden fortune and cleared Blaney into turn 1 for the lead. The process repeated for a second overtime attempt, and Larson scored his first Brickyard 400 crown and his fourth win of the 2024 Cup Series season.

Meanwhile, Blaney was saddled with a third-place finish in an absolutely crushing defeat. Had Keselowski run out of fuel after the restart or under caution before the choose zone, this race might’ve had a far different outcome.

“I know the No. 6 was probably going to run out if it went green,” Blaney said. “Came to the restart, I couldn’t believe they stayed out. I knew there was no way they were going to make it. So, I obviously chose the top because he might run out in the restart zone. He runs out coming to the green, so he gets to go to pit road and the No. 5 gets promoted.

“Luck of the day right there, I guess. I don’t know. I don’t know what to be mad about. Mad at losing this race because I thought we were in the perfect position. Once I lost control of the race, obviously I would have been on the bottom, but I thought the No. 6 would run out in the restart zone or down the back. I don’t know. Stinks to lose in that way.”

In regard to that pivotal restart, Blaney argued that — as the control car — he should’ve had the opportunity to rechoose the inside line once Keselowski surrendered his spot.

“Call it off and rechoose, because now you’re promoting the third-place guy before the second-place guy if the leader has problems,” Blaney said. “That’s not right. It’s dumb luck of where Brad ran out and stuff like this, at this racetrack where the bottom is preferred. …

“I’m just upset. That’s a heartbreaker. We did everything right today. I mean, I was in prime position to win, and just didn’t work out for us. Just got unlucky.

“Not going to sleep very good tonight, I can tell you that.”

In the wake of such a bitter loss in one of NASCAR’s most prestigious races, there’s not much the No. 12 team can do but set its sights on the next race.

“We just have to keep going,” Blaney said. “That is all we can do.”