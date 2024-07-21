4 Reasons F1 Is The Best Motorsport Betting Market



As motorsport fans, you’re always eager to make race days as exciting as possible. Perhaps you turn to a spot of online betting before the race, but which motorsport is worth spending money on? Of all the options available, Formula 1 stands out as the best betting market.

Why?

Narrowing it down to one reason is impossible – so here are four instead!

Available at more betting sites

The availability of F1 betting sets it apart from the rest. It’s an option at every single online bookmaker across the world. Whether you’re looking for non-UK registered betting sites, bookmakers in the US, international sportsbooks or any other gambling site you can think of, F1 betting will be there.

We can’t say the same for other motorsports. For instance, Indycar betting is popular in the US but in some European markets, it’s non-existent. The universal appeal of Formula 1 sets it apart from the rest and makes betting far easier. You don’t have to search far and wide to find a site to bet on; join any and start betting.

Moreover, F1’s popularity has grown exponentially in the last 5 or 6 years. Everyone close to the sport puts this down to Drive To Survive on Netflix. It created a new wave of F1 fans, thrusting the sport into the spotlight. As a result, betting sites are more inclined to offer F1-related bonuses and welcome offers. You’ll find way more deals for this motorsport than all others combined.

Provides more competitive odds

There’s another benefit of being the most popular motorsport. Thanks to F1’s wide availability on betting platforms, it can generate more competitive odds than other motorsports. For players, this means you have better odds across the board and can win more money from your bets.

Think about it, if a small handful of sites are the only ones providing a betting market, there’s less room for competition. The odds can stay the same – and they’re usually fairly poor. When every site provides the same betting markets, they need to be competitive with one another. This often means presenting better odds to lure players in – which other sites try to replicate.

It also means you can use odds comparison sites and get way more betting platforms to choose from. You can quickly see who has the best odds, making it easier than ever to place a good bet.

Offers great betting opportunities

F1 betting gives you many more opportunities than other motorsports. A Formula 1 race weekend can consist of the following:

Practice sessions

Sprint qualifying

Main race qualifying

Sprint race

Main race

Sprint races don’t happen every weekend – F1 just announced there will be 6 sprint weekends in total in 2025 – but when they do you have five different sessions to bet on. On the weekends without a sprint, you get a couple of extra practice sessions anyway, so that’s still 5 sessions for separate bets.

You can bet on who will finish top across every session, plus lots of betting markets to do with the main race. This includes who will finish on pole, who’ll win the race, which constructor will secure the most points, who will get a podium and much more. The sheer variety is excellent, giving you plenty of ways to place bets over a 3-day weekend – far more than most other motorsports.

Is relatively easy to predict

Generally speaking, Formula 1 is an easy sport to predict. That means it goes through pretty rough periods for viewers and fans. In the last year, Max Verstappen has won virtually every race. Things are getting slightly more unpredictable – especially with Lewis Hamilton randomly winning Silverstone after 3 years without a win – but F1 remains the easiest motorsport to predict.

That makes it the perfect sport for bettors.

Being able to predict who will win a race most weekends or which teams are likely to finish with the most points means you’re going to win most of your wagers. You probably won’t get amazingly long odds for these bets, but over time you start earning a profit. Other motor sports have a much higher degree of unpredictability. Almost anyone on the grid can win an Indycar race, and the same is true for NASCAR and many other sports.

If you want to make calculated bets with a high chance of winning, F1 is where it’s at!

We want to finish this by saying other motorsports are still fun to bet on and it’s an enjoyable way to spice up a race weekend. Nevertheless, if you’re looking for the single best motorsport for gambling, Formula 1 clears all the others – and it’s not even a close contest.