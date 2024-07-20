Tyler Reddick Wins Pole for the Brickyard 400

In the NASCAR Cup Series return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick, the final driver to put down a time, won the pole in his first career start at the Brickyard 400 with a speed of 181.932 mph.

Reddick’s car owner Denny Hamlin was the fastest of the Group A drivers with an 181.492 mph lap, securing his spot on the front row with his driver. Hamlin has yet to win the Brickyard 400, coming close in the previous race at the speedway before suffering a flat tire in the closing laps. The Brickyard 400 is the final crown jewel that Hamlin hasn’t won.

Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott, who fell short of Reddick with a speed of 181.803, and William Byron made up row two after he fell short of the pole for the 30th anniversary of the event with a speed of 181.803 mph.

Kyle Larson, sporting the papaya colors of McLaren to honor his run in the Indy 500, completed the top five. With three HMS drivers starting in the top five, Alex Bowman was the outlier as he’ll start 13th.

Ty Gibbs, Ryan Blaney, Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (season-best start) and John Hunter Nemechek (tied season-best start) rounded out the top 10 from sixth to 10th respectively.

Austin Cindric made significant contact with the wall off of turn 4 at the start of his lap. He will start at the rear of the field after falling way off the pace.

Only 37 drivers turned a qualifying time at the Brickyard. Therefore, all 37 will race on Sunday.

The Brickyard 400 will go green tomorrow, July 21 at 2:30 p.m. ET with television broadcasting provided by NBC.