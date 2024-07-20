Cole Custer Wins 3rd Pole of 2024 at Indy

Just after his announcement to go back to full-time NASCAR Cup Series racing, Cole Custer set the mark in NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying and captured his third pole of the 2024 season at the series’ return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval with a 167.582 mph.

Custer earned his 21st Xfinity pole of his career on Saturday (July 20) after taking his first win of the season last week at Pocono Raceway.

His Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Riley Herbst joined Custer on the front row, locking out the top two with a speed of 166.942 mph, marking Herbst’s best start of the season.

Aric Almirola returned to the racetrack for the first time since his temporary suspension by Joe Gibbs Racing by qualifying third. Sam Mayer was the fastest Chevrolet for JR Motorsports in fourth, and Anthony Alfredo posted his first top-five start of the season, rolling off fifth for today’s Pennzoil 250.

Brandon Jones, Carson Kvapil, AJ Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier and Josh Berry rounded out the top 10 in sixth through 10th, respectively.

Parker Kligerman was the only driver of the 38 entries who did not post any qualifying time.

With only 38 teams entered to qualify at Indy, all drivers will start this afternoon.

The green flag will wave at the Brickyard today, July 20 at 3:30 p.m. ET with TV coverage provided by USA Network.