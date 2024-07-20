Cole Custer to Drive for Haas in Cup in 2025

Cole Custer will rejoin the NASCAR Cup Series full time in 2025, he announced at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday (July 20).

Custer will drive the No. 41 Ford for Haas Factory Team. It will be a chartered entry, using the charter that team owner Gene Haas retained from the Stewart-Haas Racing closure.

Custer will be sponsored by HaasTooling.com. The team will have a technical alliance with RFK Racing and receive additional support from Ford Performance. The team did not announce his crew chief.

Going Cup racing in 2025 pic.twitter.com/KhBuetTBRu — Cole Custer (@ColeCuster) July 20, 2024

“I’ve grown up with Haas Automation, and having their name on my fire suit is something I take a tremendous amount of pride in,” Custer said in a release. “I’m driven to win for Gene and everyone at Haas Automation because they’ve been such a big part of my career. Haas Factory Team will essentially be a new race team next year, and it’s going to take all of us to build it into an organization that can go out and win races. I want this opportunity and I’m ready for this challenge.”

“Cole has represented Haas Automation for more than half his life and he’s delivered results every step of the way,” Gene Haas added. “He just wins, and he’s proven that repeatedly. On his way to winning the Xfinity Series championship last year, Cole really carved out an identity for himself, on the track and off. He brings home trophies and he races people clean. He’s earned a lot of respect from his peers, and he’s a genuine personality whose hard work resonates with our customers.

“The NASCAR Cup Series is tough, but Cole is coming back wiser and tougher. We’re very happy to have him in our colors and in our race car.”

Custer previously drove full time for SHR in Cup from 2020-2022. Overall, he has one win at Kentucky Speedway in 2020, two top fives, 12 top 10s and a best career points finish of 16th in 2020.

Custer dropped down to the NASCAR Xfinity Series for his second full-time stint in 2023 and 2024. He won the ’23 title and overall has 14 wins, 63 top fives, 111 top 10s and recently won at Pocono Raceway.

Custer becomes the fourth driver from SHR to announce his plans for 2025. Chase Briscoe will join Joe Gibbs Racing as Martin Truex Jr.’s successor, Josh Berry will pilot the famed No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing and Noah Gragson will drive for Front Row Motorsports.

Ryan Preece, the current driver of the No. 41 in Cup, and Custer’s Xfinity Series teammate Riley Herbst have yet to announce their 2025 plans. During the press conference at Indy, SHR stated it has offered Herbst a full-time NXS ride for next year but he has not made a decision.