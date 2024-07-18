Fire on Fridays: Change That Could Matter

This week, there was a big reveal by Sports Business Journal of some big changes in the inner workings of NASCAR.

I won’t bore you with too many details. Layoffs are happening, because it’s a company whose only goal is to make more profit. The only France family member who is mentioned in the memo is Ben Kennedy, who is now an EVP. It’s not a surprise to see the young France ascending through the company after a number of scheduling successes in recent years, most notably in Chicago and Los Angeles.

There was a sentence in the article, however, that induced a massive groan on my end.

"NASCAR is initiating a major restructuring to its business that will result in a more big-picture role for Steve Phelps, a move that is also meant to show teams that it's making changes at a time when it's asking teams to tighten their spending."

“NASCAR is showing teams it’s making changes at a time when it’s asking them to tighten their spending.”

What changes?

The teams have been making the point for years now that the current sponsorship-based business model is failing and that there needs to be a big increase in the amount of the television contract they will be receiving from NASCAR.

This has been a problem for many years now. To illustrate this, let’s go all the way back to right before the 2013 season. Then defending Cup champion — and now team owner — Brad Keselowski gave a long interview with USA Today.

This is like a State of the Union speech without all the BS: How Brad Keselowski views today's NASCAR

Keselowski has always been opinionated, and reading the article now is an interesting time capsule. There are some things he’s completely off on, most notably that Instagram did not end up being a fad. But he was right then and is still right 11 years later on the current sponsorship model.

Keselowski introduces his various opinions on NASCAR with the following:

“The problem I see in the sport is that there are multiple entities that have to work together for us to be successful.

“We have sponsors — partners, or whatever the hell you want to call them — tracks, the sanctioning body and the teams. Those are our four groups, and how well they cooperate dictates what we have as a product for our fans.”

In the years since, this has changed somewhat. NASCAR purchased International Speedway Corporation in 2019, followed up by Speedway Motorsports, LLC going private a year later.

What this means is that there are essentially only three groups now: sponsors, tracks and teams. With the sanctioning body now directly owning or promoting tracks that host 20 of the 38 Cup races, that firmly puts it in the track group. Although there is a race hosted by a team (this weekend’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, owned by Penske), this is nothing compared to NASCAR’s stake on the track side.

Keselowski summoned to offices of Brian France/Lesa France Kennedy after his candor in USA TODAY. Hope NASCAR was constructive.

Keselowski continued on later in the article:

“We have to change the business model to move away from team sponsors because the way it’s set up now encourages us to harm each other. And by doing that, we’re hurting the sport.

“I feel bad for NASCAR because it’s not their fault. But what NASCAR needs to do is somehow wean ourselves off our sponsors and make the sport more affordable to where you can basically race off the purse.

“For example, now you have NASCAR, who can approach Miller Lite and say, ‘Hey, why don’t you take $5 million of that funding off the No. 2 car and put it on to be the official NASCAR partner?’ Whoever works at NASCAR who signs that deal gets a 10% cut and says, ‘Yes. Nailed it.”

It should be noted that, in the years since this article came out, Miller Coors has shrunk its sponsorship of the No. 2 car from a full season to just one race with brand Keystone Light.

A new look for the Blue Deuce.

Keselowski is absolutely correct even if it’s not the exact way it happens, and there are plenty of exact examples of that scenario playing out. Maybe the best comes from GEICO.

After 2019, NASCAR elected not to renew the Cup title sponsorship program with Monster Energy, instead moving to a new partnership system that remains in place today.

The original four partners of the system have remained in place in the years since. Coca-Cola, which owns a part of Monster and holds bottling rights, is one of them. Xfinity, the title sponsor of the secondary NASCAR Xfinity Series and the sister company of NBC, was one as well. They were joined by longtime NASCAR sponsors Busch and GEICO.

In addition to 2020 being the first year under this new format, it was also GEICO’s 13th season as the full-time sponsor of Germain Racing. It was also GEICO’s last season with Germain, a partnership that started in the 2008 Xfinity Series. After losing GEICO, Germain sold its charter and shut down.

To our team members, partners and loyal fans: thank you. We will be forever grateful.

It was the end of the road for a team that had been in NASCAR since 2004. Although most of its success came in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, in which it won 22 races and two championships with Todd Bodine, it had spent a decade in Cup at that point.

Who knows why GEICO ended its sponsorship of the team. But one thing we know for certain is that GEICO chose to remain as a title sponsor in NASCAR’s partnership program.

Denny Hamlin: "It cost us $18 million a year to put a car on the racetrack, we've asked NASCAR to just cover our costs. Nothing more. … And the answer has been repeatedly no. 'You will get what we give you and you will like it.'"

How much sleep did NASCAR and its executives lose over that? How much did they lose when Stewart-Haas Racing announced it was shutting down earlier this year? If NASCAR is supposed to be a serious sport, an organization shutting down like that should be sounding alarm bells instead of changing chairs around. Teams do not just shut down in other sports, especially when a finger can indirectly be pointed at the governing body.

The reason why I couldn’t take anything NASCAR did this week seriously is because SBJ also reported NASCAR is looking for a new fifth partner in its program.

According to the Sports Business Journal, NASCAR is looking at potentially adding a fifth premier partner.



According to the Sports Business Journal, NASCAR is looking at potentially adding a fifth premier partner. Xfinity could sign a short-term renewal for entitlement rights to the Xfinity Series before shifting its relationship to only a premier partner.

Who’s it going to be this time? Blind prediction time: NASCAR could make a strong partnership with FedEx, a sponsor that has started cutting back on its sponsorship of Joe Gibbs Racing in recent years. Sponsor the series and potentially take over shipping rights of the industry like UPS used to hold in the 2000s.

I don’t know about you, but that sounds like some strong B2B to me! The only loser, of course, being the race teams. Suck it up, buttercups. Take the cut of the new contract NASCAR wants you to have and submit yourself to yearly audits to ensure you don’t spend too much.

It’s startlingly obvious with every detail that comes out about charter negotiations that NASCAR does not want to have serious conversations simply because it means less money for itself right now.

Hopefully, for their sake, the teams do not call its bluff. Because if nobody shows up for the 2025 Daytona 500, all of NASCAR’s partners will know the truth: At its heart, NASCAR is not a sports governing body. It is a real estate marketing company with a very valuable brand name that would mean nothing without the teams and drivers that have helped build it over the last 75 years and continue to do so.

It’s time for NASCAR to treat its actual partners — those teams and drivers — with respect.