Ty Gibbs Scores Cup Series Pole at Pocono

Ty Gibbs scored his second NASCAR Cup Series pole of 2024 on Saturday (July 13), winning the pole for Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway with a time of 52.929 seconds.

Gibbs completed the Joe Gibbs Racing qualifying sweep of the day, following Sheldon Creed’s NASCAR Xfinity Series pole earlier Saturday morning. Gibbs was the final car to take time from group B.

William Byron was the fastest of the group A cars, earning him the second starting spot on the outside of the front row.

Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Josh Berry rounded out the top five in third through fifth, respectively.

One notable in the final round was Spire Motorsports’ Zane Smith, making the final round for the first time in his Cup Series career. Smith will roll from the 10th position on Sunday.

Corey LaJoie made contact with the outside wall on the exit of turn 2, coming to take the green. LaJoie continued to qualify 30th with minor damages.

The No. 44 of JJ Yeley did not post a qualifying time.

NASCAR elected to use an alternate start-finish line for practice and qualifying at Pocono. Despite being used on road courses in the past, this is the first time the procedure has been used on an oval in the Cup Series.

The alternate line is located between turns 2 and 3.

Coverage for Sunday’s The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VisitPA.com is set to start at 2:30 p.m. ET, live on USA Network, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.