NASCAR Mailbox: Is Kyle Busch’s Miserable Stretch of Races Over?

Kyle Busch finished ninth in the 2024 Chicago Street Race for his best result in over a month. How did he react to the performance, and can it be a springboard for better results and a push to the playoffs?

Also, Frontstretch’s Kevin Nix talks about how the NASCAR Cup Series drivers view the unlimited overtimes rule and if it can be changed, as well as how the countdown timer can be used at other racetracks.

Nix answers the questions on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel in the video below.