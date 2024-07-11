NASCAR Mailbox: Is Kyle Busch’s Miserable Stretch of Races Over?

Kyle Busch finished ninth in the 2024 Chicago Street Race for his best result in over a month. How did he react to the performance, and can it be a springboard for better results and a push to the playoffs?
Also, Frontstretch’s Kevin Nix talks about how the NASCAR Cup Series drivers view the unlimited overtimes rule and if it can be changed, as well as how the countdown timer can be used at other racetracks.
Nix answers the questions on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel in the video below.
Kevin Nix has been with Frontstretch since February 2023. Hailing from Gilbert, Arizona, his dream is to be in the NASCAR media sphere full-time. He is a video assistant, working on the back end to streamline video and audio quality of all at-track interviews. Nix also writes about news every Monday for the site.
Nix graduated with a Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in Phoenix, Arizona. He also has bachelor's degrees in Communications and Political Science. In his downtime, he likes to read, play video games and take walks in the Arizona weather - when it's not too hot.