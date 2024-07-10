Conor Daly Running Indy for Hunt

Conor Daly will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series appearance of the year at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Sam Hunt Racing, SHR announced July 10.

Daly will drive the No. 26 with sponsorship from Polkadot.

“I am extremely thankful for the chance to bring Polkadot back to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, this time with Sam Hunt Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” Daly said in a team release. “When I heard the NASCAR Xfinity Series was returning to the oval at Indianapolis, I knew I had to be part of it.

“Driving for Polkadot at my home track in front of my hometown fans is an incredible honor and an opportunity I could not let pass. I know an opportunity to drive for Toyota and SHR is extremely special, and I look forward to taking on this learning experience and delivering for this group as best I can. I am proud and lucky to represent Polkadot at IMS in both the Indy 500 and the NASCAR Brickyard weekend in the same year.”

“It’s always extremely exciting for me to have drivers cross over into NASCAR from other professional genres of motorsports,” Sam Hunt, team owner, added. “Conor is a journeyman racer, a hometown favorite at Indianapolis, and a guy who understands how the sport works from top to bottom. For us to be able to provide him with a competitive opportunity in the NASCAR Xfinity Series is a pleasure, and one I know everyone is excited about.

“The challenge will be tall, and there is so much to learn in such a short amount of time – but Conor and the team at Sam Hunt Racing are excited to tackle it with open minds at full speed. We’re all grateful to have Polkadot on board for a special weekend and look forward to introducing another great brand to the Sam Hunt Racing family.”

Daly has two Xfinity stars entering Indianapolis, including one last year for Joey Gase Motorsports. His best finish is 31st in 2018.

Daly revealed earlier this week that he will also make three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts in 2024 for Niece Motorsports.

He finished 10th in the Indianapolis 500 in May.