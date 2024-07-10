Bubba Wallace Fined for Post-Race Contact With Alex Bowman

Bubba Wallace has been fined $50,000 following a post-race incident involving race winner Alex Bowman at the Chicago Street Race, NASCAR announced July 10.
Bowman and Wallace made contact earlier in the Chicago Street Race when Bowman made contact with Wallace on lap 25, sending Wallace’s No. 23 spinning in turn 2.
Wallace went on to finish 13th, while Bowman won the race.
Following the race, Wallace made contact with Bowman, slamming the No. 48 into the wall on the cool-down lap. A similar but not identical incident between Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez resulted in no penalties.
No other penalties were announced from last weekend.
Chase began working with Frontstretch in the spring of 2023 as a news writer, while also helping fill in for other columns as needed. Chase is now the main writer and reporter for Frontstretch.com's CARS Tour coverage, a role which began late in 2023. Aside from racing, some of Chase's other hobbies include time in the outdoors hunting and fishing, and keeping up with all things Philadelphia sports related.