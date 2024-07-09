Conor Daly Returns to Niece for 3 Races

Conor Daly will return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with Niece Motorsports for three races, the team announced July 9.

The NTT IndyCar Series veteran will drive the No. 44 beginning on July 19 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

It’s the first time Niece has fielded the No. 44 in 2024. It operates the Nos. 41, 42 and 45 full time.

“I couldn’t be more excited to get back into a truck with Niece Motorsports,” Daly said in a team release. “Al Niece [owner] and Cody Efaw [GM] have always been great to me and supportive of my Indy 500 efforts as well over the years as we’ve got to know each other. We’ve been working on putting a program together for a while and I’m happy we could finally work out the details to go racing together once again.

“I have a lot to learn, but I want to compete and I know these guys will give me a great chance at that.”

Daly has made three starts in the series since 2020, all with Niece. He will double that number by season’s end, as he will race in two other events later in the season on larger ovals at Kansas Speedway on Sept. 27 and Homestead-Miami Speedway on Oct. 26.

“Conor has been great to work with every time he’s stepped into one of our trucks,” Efaw added. “It’s been fun to see his interest in NASCAR grow since he made that first start with our team in Las Vegas [Motor Speedway] a few years ago. Now that we have him secured for multiple races this year, I think that will give him a chance to go out there and learn each week to get better for his upcoming starts.”

Daly has made one IndyCar start this season with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing in the Indianapolis 500, where he led 22 laps and finished 10th.

He also drove the ARCA Menards Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this season, finishing eighth.

In his three prior Truck starts, he finished a best of 18th on two occasions.

Niece has one victory this season, coming at Darlington Speedway with Ross Chastain behind the wheel. That truck, the No. 45, has featured a variety of drivers in 2024, while the Nos. 41 and 42 are fielded for Bayley Currey and Matt Mills, respectively.