Hailie Deegan, AM Parting Ways

Hailie Deegan will no longer drive for AM Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, AM announced July 8.

Deegan was originally replaced for the Chicago street course event by Joey Logano, who drove the No. 15 to an eighth-place finish.

“We are grateful for Hailie’s contributions and dedication as the driver of the No. 15 Ford Mustang during her time with the race team,” a spokesperson for AM said in a team release.

AM has not announced its plans for the remainder of the 2024 season.

“I worked hard to prepare for this season after the team pursued me to drive their car,” Deegan said in a release. “Unfortunately, it has not turned out the way that I expected.

“There are always several reasons within a race team as to why things do or do not work, but sadly our goals no longer align. With that being said, myself and AM Racing will be parting ways.”

Through 17 races, Deegan, running her first full-time Xfinity season, had a best finish of 12th, coming at Talladega Superspeedway.

She has not yet revealed what her plans are for the rest of the year.