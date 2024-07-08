Entry List: 2024 Great American Gateway 400

The 21st race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, held at Pocono Raceway, features 37 cars for 40 positions.

All 37 teams will race in the event, barring any entry list changes.

Cody Ware will return to the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing. This is Ware’s third Cup start of the season.

Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 entry continues its driver carousel, as AJ Allmendinger is back behind the wheel. Allmendinger drove the organization’s third car, the No. 13, at the Chicago street course.

JJ Yeley is in the No. 44 for NY Racing Team. It’s the fourth attempt of 2024 for both team and driver and first since the Coca-Cola 600. Yeley is looking to make his third start.

The 2024 Great American Getaway 400 will happen Sunday, July 14 at 2:30 p.m. ET. USA Network will carry the broadcast.