Entry List: 2024 Great American Gateway 400

The 21st race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, held at Pocono Raceway, features 37 cars for 40 positions.
All 37 teams will race in the event, barring any entry list changes.
Cody Ware will return to the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing. This is Ware’s third Cup start of the season.
Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 entry continues its driver carousel, as AJ Allmendinger is back behind the wheel. Allmendinger drove the organization’s third car, the No. 13, at the Chicago street course.
JJ Yeley is in the No. 44 for NY Racing Team. It’s the fourth attempt of 2024 for both team and driver and first since the Coca-Cola 600. Yeley is looking to make his third start.
Cup Pocono Entry List
The 2024 Great American Getaway 400 will happen Sunday, July 14 at 2:30 p.m. ET. USA Network will carry the broadcast.
Kevin Nix has been with Frontstretch since February 2023. Hailing from Gilbert, Arizona, his dream is to be in the NASCAR media sphere full-time. He is a video assistant, working on the back end to streamline video and audio quality of all at-track interviews. Nix also writes about news every Monday for the site.
Nix graduated with a Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in Phoenix, Arizona. He also has bachelor's degrees in Communications and Political Science. In his downtime, he likes to read, play video games and take walks in the Arizona weather - when it's not too hot.