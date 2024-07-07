Stock Car Scoop: Did Alex Bowman Save His Seat With Chicago Win?

Under the glow of streetlamps in the Windy City, Alex Bowman took the checkered flag at the Chicago Street Course on Sunday (July 7) and locked himself into the playoffs.

Rain dampened and prolonged the day, but Adam Cheek and Michael Finley break down the action under the Chi-Town skyline, if Bowman solidified his Hendrick Motorsports seat and more (plus, as a bonus, they give their opinions on the Brad Pitt F1 teaser that dropped in the morning).

Adam Cheek Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, he covered sports there and later spent a year and a half as a sports host on 910 the Fan in Richmond, VA. He's freelanced for Richmond Magazine and the Richmond Times-Dispatch and also hosts the Adam Cheek's Sports Week podcast. Adam has followed racing since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.