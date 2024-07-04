Oliver Bearman To Race In Formula 1 In 2025 For Haas

It was announced on Thursday, July 4, that Haas has signed Oliver Bearman to one of its two open Formula 1 seats on the 2025 grid. Bearman has signed a multi-year deal with the organization.

Bearman, a Ferrari Academy driver, is scheduled to make a number of practice session appearances for the American-based team this season. He follows the ranks of Charles Leclerc and Mick Schumacher in moving from that program straight to the F1 grid.

Bearman currently sits 14th in the Formula 2 standings after winning the Sprint race at Austria last weekend. He finished sixth in points in his debut season in the series last year.

Ollie's on the grid for '25 🙌🇬🇧



Confirming our first driver for the 2025 season, as Ollie signs a multi-year contract with the team ✍️#HaasF1 | @OllieBearman pic.twitter.com/Ub8wTYwES6 — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) July 4, 2024

The Brit has already made his Formula 1 debut this season, reliving Carlos Sainz at Saudi Arabia earlier this season at Ferrari. Bearman’s impressive seventh-place finish in the race means that he is currently 14th in F1 standings.

“He’s developed into an incredibly mature driver under the guidance of the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy,” first year Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said in the announcement. “[… T]he world saw that for themselves when he was called in at the last minute to compete at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Oliver proved he was more than ready for the task, and we’ve seen that for ourselves running him in the Haas cars in our FP1 sessions over the past two seasons. We’re looking forward to further developing him as a driver and reaping the benefits of his talent – both inside and outside of the car.”

Hear from our 2025 driver 🤩



Ollie will also be driving in Friday's FP1 session in front of his come #BritishGP crowd 🇬🇧#HaasF1 | @OllieBearman pic.twitter.com/hO9TxhqMn9 — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) July 4, 2024

“This is an exciting time for the team,” said team owner Gene Haas. “Oliver’s signing shows we continue to invest in talent – both on and off-track – as we continue to compete at the highest level.”

Bearman’s signing means that there are now only six remaining seats on the F1 grid for 2025. Of Haas’ two current drivers, Nico Hulkenberg will be leaving the team to race for Audi while Kevin Magnussen is still a free agent.