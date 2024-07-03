Josh Berry Moving to Wood Brothers for 2025

Josh Berry will drive Wood Brothers Racing’s No. 21 in the NASCAR Cup Series starting in 2025, the team announced July 3.

He moves over from Stewart-Haas Racing.

A crew chief and sponsorship for Berry’s effort have not yet been announced.

Berry replaces Harrison Burton, who has been with the team for the last three seasons. He scored one top five and four top 10s in his first two seasons and currently has one top 10 in 2024, sitting 33rd in points.

Berry, meanwhile, has two top fives and four top 10s in SHR’s No. 4. The team announced earlier this year it will be closing at the end of 2024.

He’s the second driver from SHR to find employment for 2025. Current teammate Chase Briscoe will move to Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 in the series.

Burton’s 2025 plans have not yet been announced.